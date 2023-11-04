Three persons named Imran, Mohammed Ali and Shubham Jamnaprasad have been apprehended by Bandra Police in connection with the theft of mobile phones that were gathered outside Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan’s residence, Mannat, on the occasion of his birthday, per a report in ANI. Police have found nine devices from the accused after reviewing CCTV footage from the area and surrounding locations.

Shah Rukh Khan celebrated his birthday on 2nd November (Thursday) and each year he extends greetings to his adoring audience who assemble in large numbers outside his Mumbai home. This year was no exception, however, upon discovering that their phones had been stolen on Thursday night, at least thirty of his fans lined up at the Mumbai police station to register a complaint.

In the meantime, the ‘Badshah of Bollywood’ took to social media to express gratitude for the kind birthday messages.

It’s unbelievable that so many of u come & wish me late at night. I am but a mere actor. Nothing makes me happier, than, the fact that I can entertain u a bit. I live in a dream of your love. Thank u for allowing me to entertain you all. C u in the morning…on the screen & off it — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 1, 2023

The superstar stepped out onto the balcony of his mansion and waved to his cheering admirers who were mesmerised by his presence. He also celebrated the event by striking his famous arms position in front of the crowd. He was wearing camouflage pants, a basic black T-shirt and a black cap to complete his nice outfit.

Source: The Indian Express

Fans lined up from different cities since early in the morning to wish the ‘Chak De! India’s actor in their own unique ways. Many brought large posters of him, candies and t-shirts with them. They congregate outside his house in significant numbers each year in hopes of catching sight of the ‘King Khan’ of Bollywood and it was the same this year.

Shah Rukh Khan is known for starring in movies like Baazigar, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Na, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kal Ho Naa Ho, Veer Zara and many more. Basking in the glory of two massive blockbusters, Pathaan and Jawan, he is now getting ready for the release of his next project which is Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki and is slated for release in December.

It is the first collaboration between Shah Rukh Khan and Rajkumar Hirani. The movie also features actor Vicky Kaushal. According to the teaser, SRK appears to be paired opposite Tapsee Pannu in the movie.