In a series of unfolding revelations concerning the operation of madrasas in Uttarakhand, a startling truth has emerged once again. Shockingly, it has been discovered that over 700 Hindu students are currently receiving Islamic education within the state’s madrasas.

A report in this regard has been presented to the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights by the Uttarakhand Madrasa Education Council. This report has prompted the Commission to address the matter by conveying their concerns to the Uttarakhand government in a formal letter.

When asked for information, Rajendra Singh, director of the Uttarakhand Madarsa Education Council, informed the chairman of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights that 749 Hindu students are studying in 30 madrasas in Uttarakhand. There are a total of 7,399 students in these 30 madrasas.

Of these, 21 madrasas are in Haridwar, 9 in Udham Singh Nagar and 1 madrasa in Goular Ghati Ramnagar of Nainital district. Madrasas are at Jwalapur, Bahadrabad, Laksar, Tilakpuri, Mahawatpur, Roorkee, Mangalore etc. in Haridwar. There are also madrasas in Dak Bungalow Khera, Nai Basti, Laxmipur, Jaspur, Kela Khera in the Bajpur area, Ganeshpura, Mahua Khera of Kashipur etc. in the Udham Singh Nagar district.

There is a lack of government basic secondary education in these areas because government schools here have been closed due to fewer children. All these areas are such that after the formation of the state, they became Muslim-dominated and madrasas started opening here.

Interestingly, the district administrations of Haridwar, Udham Singh Nagar and Nainital did not take any initiative to admit these Hindu children to any school under the RTE Act. Apart from the Dehradun and Nainital districts, there are many places where the survey is yet to be done.

In the local madrasas, a significant number of Hindu children are compelled to receive Islamic education. Priyanka Kanungo, Chairperson of the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights, wrote a letter on November 2, 2023, to the Chief Secretary of Uttarakhand’s Minority Affairs requesting detailed information on this matter.

The letter sought to understand the underlying reasons why Hindu children are being sent to these institutions. The NCPCR has urged for a comprehensive report to be submitted by November 9, 2023, regarding this issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party state president Mahendra Bhatt said, “Several madrasas have reportedly included the names of Hindu children in their enrollment drive to inflate student numbers and secure increased funding. In light of this, we have engaged in discussions with the chief minister, emphasising the need for stringent measures to be taken, considering the nature of Islamic education being imparted in these madrasas.”

Uttarakhand Madarsa Board Chairman Shamoon Qasmi said, “Primary education is already being provided in madrasas, aligning with the education policy of India, and this is a common practice across most madrasas. Despite the lack of awareness among some individuals, we have still advocated for an investigation to be conducted into this matter.”

He added, “Prompted by a letter from the Commission, we have called for an inquiry to ensure that madrasas are not solely perceived as centres of learning for one religion. Our aim is to promote inclusivity, fostering an environment where not only Muslim children but also Hindu children can receive education. We are actively working towards creating such an inclusive atmosphere.”