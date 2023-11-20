Hours after Pat Cummins-led-Australian cricket team won the 2023 edition of the Men’s World Cup final on Sunday (19th November), a tweet by the Australian skipper quitting the Indian Premier League (IPL) to prepare for Ashes and World Cup is going viral on social media.

In a tweet (archive) on 15th November, 2022, Pat Cummins had informed, “I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL.” He further added, “The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup.”

The Australian skipper is now being hailed on social media for voluntarily withdrawing from ‘money-making’ league cricket in favour of crucial cricket tournaments for the Australian side.

I've made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI's for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup.

ESPNcricinfo tweeted, “Pat Cummins withdrew from the IPL this year and his sacrifice paid off! He led Australia to the WTC title, Ashes urn and a World Cup trophy in 2023.”

He led Australia to the WTC title, Ashes urn and a World Cup trophy in 2023 🙌#CWC23 #CWC23Final #INDvAUS

Another popular X handle ‘Johns’ wrote, “Pat Cummins decided to take a break from IPL 2023 due to hectic cricket season in International cricket then; – Won the WTC as captain. – Retained Ashes as captain. – Won the WC as captain. Captain, Leader, Legend, Cummins.”

Captain, Leader, Legend, Cummins. ⭐🫡

“Pat Cummins Skipped IPL took rest won World Test Championship-> Ashes -> #CWC23. This is an example for putting Country ahead of money…Note: Indian players cannot skip IPL even if they want to,as BCCI & Franchises ll expect big players to participate,” another X user commented.

Note: Indian players cannot skip IPL even if they want to,as BCCI & Franchises ll expect big players to participate.

“Pat Cummins on 15th November 2022 decided to skip the IPL for Ashes and World Cup. Pat Cummins on 19th November 2023 – Won the World Cup after drawing the Ashes,” tweeted popular handle ‘Mufaddal Vohra.’

Pat Cummins on 19th November 2023 – Won the World Cup after drawing the Ashes.

“This type of commitment is needed for becoming a champion. Pat Cummins was willing to lose millions of dollars in ipl to do extra preparation for ashes and world cup. Even though it hurts as an Indian to lose today, but we can still learn from him. #INDvAUS #CWC2023Final #Kohli” tweeted one Ayush Bhatt.

This type of commitment is needed for becoming a champion. Pat Cummins was willing to lose millions of dollars in ipl to do extra preparation for ashes and world cup. Even though it hurts as an Indian to lose today, but we can still learn from him. #INDvAUS #CWC2023Final #Kohli

“Mitchell starc does not play IPL. Hardly plays it. And Pat Cummis sacrificed his IPL. Ipl gives you money for sure, but you prepare great players only though tests and 4 day games. On big day today. Starc and Cummins took 5 wickets,” wrote another X user.

Mitchel starc does not play IPL. Hardly plays it. And Pat Cummis sacrificed his IPL. Ipl gives you money for sure, but you prepare great players only though tests and 4 day games. On big day today. Starc and Cummins took 5 wickets.

Pat Cummins played for the Indian Premier League in 2014, 2015, 2017, 2020, 2021 and 2022. His last appearance in the IPL was for the Kolkata Knight Riders. Australia has managed to win 6 editions of the Men’s World Cup – 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007, 2015 and 2023.