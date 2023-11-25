On Saturday (November 25), Bollywood actor, theatre artist, and distinguished poet Piyush Mishra said that his vote would go to the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) as he is an admirer and follower of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Piyush Mishra asserted that what happened in the country from the year 2014 to 2023 is ‘miraculous’.

Piyush Mishra made these remarks on Hindi news channel AajTak’s ‘Sahitya 2023’ program. When asked about his political ideology and if he follows any political leader, Piyush Mishra said, “Main Modi sahab ki badi zabardast izzat karta hun (I respect Prime Minister Narendra Modi ardently). Bahot pasand karta hun (I truly admire him). Whatever has happened in India from 2014 to 2023 is miraculous. Main BJP ka nahin hun, Congress ka nahin hun lekin mera vote kyunki Modi Sahab hain isliye BJP ko jayega, ek vyakti ke taur par main Modiji ki izzat karta hun, Bhakt toh sirf bhagwan ka hun, andhbhakt toh kisi ka bhi nahin hun (My vote, because Modi sahab is there, will go to BJP, I am not a blind devotee of anyone).”

Prior to this, anchor Sudhir Chaudhary talked about Piyush Mishra’s days as a Leftist-Communist asking if he made a mistake, however, Mishra interrupted to say that it was not a mistake, a lot of his work was done during his leftist days but could not be publicised. Talking about his iconic songs like Husna and Ghar, Mishra said that he could muster the courage to bring these songs out only in 2010, and when in 2012 Coke Studio came to India, and when the ‘Gulaal’ movie was released in 2009.

The ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’ actor, however, underscored that the communists-leftists are wicked people and that they “drank” his blood. “Badmash hain ye log..bahot badmash hain…arey khoon pi gaye mera..khoon pi gaye mera,” Mishra said.

Piyush Mishra then stated that after hearing his words about them, lefties would grow blood lust for him. He added that this happens, and it also happened earlier this year when he gave an interview to The Lallantop wherein he opened up about his days as a leftist-communist ‘activist’ and how communism “destroyed” his life.

The actor further outlined that the communists start with Karl Marx, Nicolae Ceausescu to Stalin and other communist leaders who end up becoming despots. “They do get thirsty for your blood. They will begin with Karl Marx, Ceausescu, then Stalin…eventually all the communists become dictators,” the actor said.

It is worth recalling that on May 6, 2023, Piyush Mishra in an interview with The Lallantop recounted how Communism left a scarring impact on his life and family. Mishra shared how the leftist ideology ruined his life for over twenty years.

“This communism has turned my life upside down…There was a time when Communists had a hold over me…for 20 years. And this happened in Delhi. They (Communists) teach you that ‘family’ is a bad concept and turn you against your father and mother. They tell you to work for the society. Are parents not part of this society?” the actor said back then.