Saturday, November 25, 2023
PM Narendra Modi takes a sortie in Indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru

Tejas has been developed by the state-run aerospace giant Hindustan Aeronautics Ltd (HAL) and it is a fourth-and-a-half generation light combat aircraft.

OpIndia Staff
PM Modi flies indigenous aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru
PM Modi flies indigenous aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru (Image Source - PM Modi's X handle)
On 25th November (Saturday), Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertook a sortie in the Indigenous fighter aircraft Tejas in Bengaluru. According to the sources, PM Modi took the flight for nearly 45 minutes in the light combat IAF aircraft. With this, he has become the first Indian Prime Minister to have flown in an indigenous fighter aircraft.

Following his sortie in Tejas fighter aircraft, PM Modi congratulated the Indian Air Force, DRDO and HAL. He also expressed “immense pride” and asserted that India’s self-reliance in defence hardware is second to none.

He tweeted, “Successfully completed a sortie on the Tejas. The experience was incredibly enriching, significantly bolstering my confidence in our country’s indigenous capabilities, and leaving me with a renewed sense of pride and optimism about our national potential.” 

Currently, Pm Modi is on a visit to the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) site in Bengaluru, Karnataka. During his visit, PM Modi is also slated to review the manufacturing facility of HAL, including the facility for Tejas fighter jets. 

Additionally, the timing of this visit is crucial as it coincides with the Indian Air Force’s recent tender to HAL for the procurement of 12 advanced Su-30MKI fighter jets. Dr. Samir V Kamat, the Chief of DRDO, announced a significant development for India’s Defence sector. He revealed that the engines for the LCA Mark 2 and the inaugural two squadrons of the indigenous Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be produced domestically. This collaborative effort will involve HAL, and GE from the US, jointly manufacturing these engines at a facility in India.

The Central government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been an ardent supporter of indigenous technology. Under Make-in-India and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives, Defence Manufacturing has seen a major boost with top government functionaries putting their weight behind the safety and resilience of Indian defence hardware. PM Modi’s sortie in indigenous aircraft serves to emphasise the safety and endorse the capabilities of Indian defence equipment.

Notably, numerous Union Ministers, including Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, who has previously held the position of India’s Defence Minister, have flown in Indian fighter aircrafts. 

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

