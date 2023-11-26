Sunday, November 26, 2023
HomeNews ReportsPolice seal interstate borders to stop a repeat of the Delhi farmer protests amid...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Police seal interstate borders to stop a repeat of the Delhi farmer protests amid 3-day farmer protest called by SKM in Chandigarh

To avoid any untoward incident and repeat of protracted Delhi-like anti-farm law protests, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana police have barricaded interstate borders.

OpIndia Staff
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Police seal border to deter farmers from entering Chandigarh
Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh Police seal border to deter farmers from entering Chandigarh (Image Source - The Tribune)
7

Farmers from all across Punjab and Haryana have begun to gather in large numbers to participate in a three-day protest in Chandigarh. The call for protest was issued earlier by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to push for ‘pending demands’ on the third anniversary of the anti-farm law protest. 

(Farmers gathering in Chandigarh for a three-day protest, Video courtesy – The Tribune)

The three-day protest began on Sunday and thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are expected to reach Chandigarh. As per India Today report, hundreds of tractor trolleys have lined up on the roads leading to Chandigarh, a move that resembles a Singhu-Tikri border gathering near Delhi in 2020.

To avoid any untoward incident and repeat of protracted Delhi-like anti-farm law protests, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana police have barricaded interstate borders. The police authorities are taking steps to prevent farmers from entering Chandigarh. Around 2,000 police personnel were slated to be deployed at entry and exit points of the city on Sunday.

According to media reports, the farmers are expected to gather at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali. Subsequently, on Monday (27th November), the protesting farmers may attempt to march toward Chandigarh.

The SKM which is an umbrella organisation of over two dozen farmer unions has prepared a demand charter for submission to the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab. Speaking with India Today, the Farmer leaders said that the demands that were “agreed to” at the time of the withdrawal of the three farm laws have not been fulfilled. 

The farmers have been pressing the government to ensure a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) in line with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report. Their demands also include extending MSP to various crops, withdrawing charges against protesting farmers, addressing concerns related to burning paddy, and providing a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for farmers aged 60 and above. 

Meanwhile, Five farmers’ associations have also extended support to SKM’s call for a three-day protest in Chandigarh, from November 26 to 28.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

NIA conducts raids in 4 states in Pakistan-backed Gazwa-e-Hind terror module case, find links to suspects

ANI -

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Five agencies along with BRO and Army continue rescue operations, here is what each of them has been assigned

OpIndia Staff -

AAP teachers’ wing member Anand Prakash accuses BJP of orchestrating the Pulwama terror attack, police complaint filed in Delhi

OpIndia Staff -

Watch: ‘AICC Ka Neta Bol Raha Hai’ – Congress President abuses party supporters in Telangana, asks them to shut up or leave

OpIndia Staff -

Ghaziabad: Tailor Shahid Hussain kills his wife by stabbing her in the neck with scissors for refusing to give money to eat chicken fries

OpIndia Staff -

Revisiting 26/11: When son of Mahesh Bhatt was told by American terrorist David Headley to not go to South Mumbai

Shraddha Pandey -

Uttarakhand: Occultist Ali Hassan kills his two daughters claiming they were infected by paranormal elements, parents, brothers and sister arrested

OpIndia Staff -

Bus conductor Harikesh Vishwakarma – whom Lareb Hashmi tried to behead for ‘blasphemy’ – hails from a poor family, colleagues paying hospital bills, Hashmi...

राहुल पाण्डेय -

‘We are expecting to sign peace accord’: Manipur CM N Biren Singh says government in advance talks with Imphal Valley-based insurgent group

OpIndia Staff -

Men and women not equal, women need men: Bollywood actress Neena Gupta calls feminist movement ‘faltu’  

OpIndia Staff -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
36,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com