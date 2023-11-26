Farmers from all across Punjab and Haryana have begun to gather in large numbers to participate in a three-day protest in Chandigarh. The call for protest was issued earlier by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) to push for ‘pending demands’ on the third anniversary of the anti-farm law protest.

(Farmers gathering in Chandigarh for a three-day protest, Video courtesy – The Tribune)

The three-day protest began on Sunday and thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana are expected to reach Chandigarh. As per India Today report, hundreds of tractor trolleys have lined up on the roads leading to Chandigarh, a move that resembles a Singhu-Tikri border gathering near Delhi in 2020.

To avoid any untoward incident and repeat of protracted Delhi-like anti-farm law protests, Punjab, Chandigarh, and Haryana police have barricaded interstate borders. The police authorities are taking steps to prevent farmers from entering Chandigarh. Around 2,000 police personnel were slated to be deployed at entry and exit points of the city on Sunday.

According to media reports, the farmers are expected to gather at Gurdwara Amb Sahib in Mohali. Subsequently, on Monday (27th November), the protesting farmers may attempt to march toward Chandigarh.

The SKM which is an umbrella organisation of over two dozen farmer unions has prepared a demand charter for submission to the Governor and Chief Minister of Punjab. Speaking with India Today, the Farmer leaders said that the demands that were “agreed to” at the time of the withdrawal of the three farm laws have not been fulfilled.

The farmers have been pressing the government to ensure a legal guarantee of the minimum support price (MSP) in line with the recommendations of the Swaminathan Commission report. Their demands also include extending MSP to various crops, withdrawing charges against protesting farmers, addressing concerns related to burning paddy, and providing a monthly pension of Rs 10,000 for farmers aged 60 and above.

Meanwhile, Five farmers’ associations have also extended support to SKM’s call for a three-day protest in Chandigarh, from November 26 to 28.