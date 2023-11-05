On 5th November (Sunday), Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah launched a scathing attack on the Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government. He accused the Mahagathbandhan government of deliberately inflating the population of Muslims and Yadavs in the recently conducted caste census as part of its “appeasement politics”. It is important to note that Muslims and Yadavs are seen as the core voter bases of RJD and other alliance partners in the opposition bloc I.N.D.I.A.

He said, “Population of Muslims, Yadavs deliberately shown more in Bihar caste survey as part of appeasement politics.”

Population of Muslims, Yadavs deliberately shown more in Bihar caste survey as part of appeasement politics: Shah — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) November 5, 2023

He made this remark while addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur district. BJP leader Shah added that the decision to conduct the caste survey in the state was taken when Nitish Kumar’s JD(U) was part of the NDA.

Lambasting the opposition parties, Shah added, “There are two types of ‘JAM’. For BJP, JAM – Jan Dhan account, Aadhaar, and Mobile. For the Bihar government, JAM – ‘Jativad’ and ‘Parivarvad’, ‘Apradh’, and Minority appeasement. The alliance partners call themselves the well-wishers of backward classes. The decision to conduct the survey was taken when the BJP was a part of Nitish Kumar’s government. Congress always boycotted and opposed the backward society. Whereas PM Modi always respected the backward society.”

#WATCH | Bihar: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "There are two types of 'JAM'. For BJP, JAM – Jan Dhan account, Aadhaar and Mobile. For the Bihar government, JAM – 'Jativad' and 'Parivarvad', 'Apradh', and Minority appeasement…The alliance partners call themselves the… pic.twitter.com/qN1cYl2AVH — ANI (@ANI) November 5, 2023

However, in 2022, Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal (United) broke ties with the BJP. It soon joined the Mahagathbandhan alliance comprising Congress, RJD, and Left parties.

During his rally, Shah further slammed the opposition I.N.D.I.A. bloc, of which both JD(U) and RJD are key members. He stressed that the only agenda of the bloc is to oppose Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Taking a jibe at Nitish Kumar, the Home Minister stressed that Nitish Kumar should stop dreaming about becoming the next Prime Minister. The I.N.D.I. alliance did not even make him its convener. He added that the JD(U) leader was responsible for ‘Gundaraaj’ in the state.

The Union Home Minister rebuked RJD supremo Lalu Yadav saying, “RJD and JDU were not in support of removing Article 370 from Jammu and Kashmir. He had said that if Article 370 is removed, rivers of blood will flow. Lalu ji, leave the rivers of blood, no one had the courage to throw pebbles.”

Shah slammed the Bihar government adding that these are people running family shops, one wants to become the Prime Minister and the other wants to make his son the Chief Minister.

Senior BJP leader asserted, “I have come to tell both of them, Nitish Babu, leave the Prime Minister, the INDI Alliance people did not even make you the convener. You don’t belong anywhere. Oil and water never come together, they remain separate.”

Further in his rally, Shah also emphasised that the BJP would win all 40 seats in Bihar in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.