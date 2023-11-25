Saturday, November 25, 2023
Rahul Gandhi is Pappu, does not know history, he should apologise for Nehru forcibly merging Telangana and Andhra Pradesh: BRS leader KTR Rao

"Before asking for votes from the people of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi should apologise for forcibly merging Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from 1956 to 2014 till the formation of Telangana," KTR Rao said

ANI
1

Telangana Minister and BRS leader KTR Rao on Saturday hit out at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his visit to poll-bound Telangana’s Nizamabad district and called him ‘Pappu’ who does not know the history of Telangana.

The BRS leader launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and said that before asking for votes, the Congress leader should apologise to the people of Telangana for forcibly merging Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from 1956 to 2014.

“Rahul Gandhi does not know the history of Telangana, he is ‘Pappu’. The place where Rahul Gandhi had come today, was the same Nizamabad where Rahul Gandhi’s great grandfather Nehru ji had forced marriage between Andhra and Telangana. Before asking for votes from the people of Telangana, Rahul Gandhi should apologise for forcibly merging Telangana and Andhra Pradesh from 1956 to 2014 till the formation of Telangana,” Rao told ANI.

Telangana was formed out of Andhra Pradesh in 2014. The long journey to a separate State began in 1952 and culminated on June 2, 2014, when K Chandrasekhar Rao took oath as the first Chief Minister of the new State.

Telangana Minister KTR Rao slammed Rahul Gandhi and said he feels sorry for the knowledge of Telangana the Congress leader has.

“The people here are fully aware of the history of Congress. For the knowledge Rahul Gandhi has about the history of Telangana, I feel sorry for him. If Rahul Gandhi talks about corruption today, people will laugh because the Congress party itself is immersed in corruption,” the BRS leader said.

Earlier in the day, Rahul Gandhi addressed a public meeting in Nizamabad district and took aim at K Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) and said that KCR and all his family members in the Bharat Rashtra Samithi are corrupt, and most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR’s family.

“The most money-making ministries are in the hands of KCR’s family. Most of the money is made on land, liquor and sand, and all of them are under the control of KCR and his family members,” said Rahul Gandhi.

“If you (KCR) were not corrupt, then these three ministries would not have been in the hands of your family. Your MLAs take a cut of Rs 3 lakh under the Dalit Bandhu scheme. You are diverting money from the SC/ST sub-plan,” he added.

Further addressing the people present at the public meeting, the Congress leader said, “In the last two years, you have seen ‘Dorala’ government, a family government. For the next 10 years, you will get to see the ‘Prajala’ government.”

The state of Telangana is set to undergo assembly polls on November 30.

The ruling BRS, Congress and BJP are the main contestants in the state. The counting of votes will take place on December 3. 

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

