Rajasthan’s former minister Rajendra Gudha, who caused a stir in the months leading up to the state elections in Rajasthan by disclosing information about Lal Diary (Red Diary), has now revealed more details about corruption cases recorded in the diary. Having previously served as a minister in the Congress government, Gudha has once again put the Congress party in an uncomfortable position with these recent disclosures. He disclosed that Lal Diary had mentioned Sonia Gandhi’s brother, adding another layer to the controversy.

Rajendra Gudha said, “The diary notes that Sonia Gandhi’s brother also attended the celebration of the son of the owner of Hotel Shiv Vilas. An appointment had been sought through the Chief Minister’s OSD (Officer on Special Duty) for a meeting with him (Sonia Gandhi’s alleged brother). Sonia Gandhi has two sisters. So, who came as this so-called brother?”

Rajendra Gudha further said, “For sure, he was some power trader who is mentioned in this diary. According to the diary, bureaucrats were discussing among themselves that the government was not stable. After I got the diary, 7 serious cases were opened against me. All the officers deployed in these cases are specially picked. All of them hate me.”

After Gudha’s claim, questions started to arise about who exactly came as Sonia Gandhi’s brother to the wedding event in Jaipur for whom an appointment had been requested from the Chief Minister’s OSD, Shashikant Sharma. Notably, Ashok Gehlot’s close aide Dharmendra Rathore used to write this diary and no one from the political arena of Rajasthan has come ahead to deny this.

On Thursday morning, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot also held a press conference. During this, while addressing questions about Lal Diary, he attacked the BJP and the central government. He said, “The BJP formed Government in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh after toppling the Government, but it could not do so in Rajasthan, hence it is annoyed. “The Prime Minister and his entire team are campaigning here in Rajasthan but they will be staying here only till November 25 elections, after that the party won’t show its face.”

He added, “The way these people do conspiracies, recently the matter of Mahadev App came forward, and they had conspired to arrest Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel…I feel sad…they are making the PM talk about Mahadev App and Lal diary, after planning about it…There is no proper investigation, nothing solid and PM is speaking about it.”

Ashok Gehlot further said, “These agencies (ED, IT) are important, their actual work is for the economic offender…their attention should be directed there so that the country’s economy remains strong and economic offences don’t take place…Their work (in that direction) has ceased for nine years, just making the government topple and rise and for that, they threaten MLAs to make them change their party. They are trying to make the government topple in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra…with ED’s pressure and IT raid.”

On the other hand, Union Home Minister Amit Shah also held a press conference in Jaipur on Thursday. He said, “Lal Diary has become the symbol of Congress’s corruption. People often gift diaries to each other on the occasion of Deepawali. This year the demand for the red diaries has hit the bottom because the red diary has become a symbol of corruption. People fear that if they gift a red diary wishing each other, it may be looked at as a symbol of corruption.”

#WATCH | Jaipur, Rajasthan: Union Home Minister Amit Shah says, "Lal Diary has become the symbol of Congress's corruption…It never happened in Indian history that Rs 2.35 crore cash and 1 kg of gold got caught in the ministry's cupboard but there was no reaction from CM Ashok…

He added, “There have been so many corruption scandals here. It never happened in Indian history that Rs 2.35 crore cash and 1 kg of gold got caught in the ministry’s cupboard. It took place in Rajasthan but there was no reaction from CM Ashok Gehlot. I have never seen anybody reacting too casually to corruption.”

He added, “The BJP workers are just voicing the issue of Lal Diary. The actual question is posed by the people of Rajasthan. They want to know what is this Lal Diary. What is written in it? It was your MLa who exposed this. Don’t you (Ashok Gehlot) consider yourself answerable to the people? You are questioning back instead of answering.

What is the Lal Diary?

The term “Lal Diary” or “Red Diary” has become synonymous with political corruption in Rajasthan, India. It refers to a mysterious diary that is said to contain sensitive information about financial irregularities, corruption, and other alleged wrongdoings by Congress politicians. The existence of the diary has never been officially confirmed, but its spectre has haunted Rajasthan’s political landscape in 2023.

In 2023, the Lal Diary made headlines when Rajendra Gudha, a former minister in the Rajasthan government, claimed to have the diary. He alleged that the diary contains details of financial transactions between Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and other influential figures. Gudha’s claims created a political storm, with the opposition BJP demanding an investigation. However, the Gehlot government dismissed the allegations as baseless and refused to order an inquiry.

Despite the lack of concrete evidence, the Lal Diary continues to be a source of political speculation and debate in Rajasthan. Its existence remains shrouded in mystery, but its influence on the state’s political landscape is undeniable. The diary has become a symbol of the dark side of politics, fueling allegations of corruption and fueling political rivalries. PM Modi has also mentioned it multiple times in the election campaign rallies in the state. Now it is revealed by Rajendra Gudha that Sonia Gandhi’s alleged brother is also mentioned in this diary.

Rajasthan Assembly Elections

Rajasthan is gearing up for the upcoming assembly elections, scheduled for a single phase on 25th November 2023. The fate of the state’s 200 assembly seats will be decided on this crucial date, with over 5.2 crore eligible voters casting their votes. The counting of votes will take place on 3rd December 2023, and the results will be declared on the same day.