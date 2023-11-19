Sunday, November 19, 2023
Rajasthan: Woman abducted and raped by bus driver in Jaipur, accused arrested after BJP leader intervenes

The police initially rebuked and shunned the victim's husband when he went to the police station to file a missing person complain

OpIndia Staff
On Thursday, November 16, a 40-year-old married woman was abducted and raped by a private bus driver in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. The alleged crime unfolded in the Harmada police station precinct. The accused driver Rajendra Kumar was arrested by the police.

According to an AajTak report, the victim’s mother-in-law was also present when she was allegedly abducted. The accused pulled the victim inside the bus and drove away. She called the people present at the spot to help her, however, nobody came forward. Moreover, the report says that the police initially rebuked and shunned the victim’s husband when he went to the police station to file a missing person complaint. Police reportedly said that 24 hours have not yet passed and they cannot register a missing complaint. Notably, the victim was found lying near a secluded roadside late at night one kilometre away from the spot where she was abducted four to five hours ago.

Meanwhile, ACP (Chomu) Sujeet Shankar said that the victim’s family told the police that they received a call from her at around 7:30 pm on Thursday. The family claimed that the victim had marks of injuries on her body when they found her. The victim reportedly informed her family that the accused had forced her to consume alcohol and then raped her.

The matter gained attention after Diya Kumari, a BJP candidate from Vidya Dhar Nagar and her supporters staged a protest outside the Harmada police station demanding strict action against the accused and compensation for the victim. Additional DCP Ram Singh Shekhawat arrived at the spot and assured that appropriate action would be taken. After BJP leader Diya Kumari and party workers put pressure, the police filed an FIR against the accused and arrested him after tracing his mobile phone’s location. Meanwhile, the victim was sent to a district hospital for postmortem examination. Reportedly, the police officials accused of negligence have been suspended.

The police said that the victim’s statement had been recorded and a team was deployed to collect evidence.

Taking to X on Friday, BJP leader Diya Kumari wrote, “Reached the spot after receiving information about the gang rape of a woman in Harmada of Vidyadhar Nagar assembly constituency. After talking to the Police Commissioner and other senior officials of the lax administration of the Congress Government, they demanded immediate action against the culprits and the policemen who negligently did not report the victim and also demanded compensation for the victim.”

OpIndia Staff
