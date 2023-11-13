Monday, November 13, 2023
Saudi Arabia turns down resolution to impose restrictions on Israel at Arab-Islamic summit. Here is what happened

Saudi Arabia along with Jordan, Egypt, Mauritania, Djibouti, Sudan, Morocco, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) blocked the controversial resolution.

OpIndia Staff
Mohammed bin Salman (left), Benjamin Netanyahu (right), images via AFp and AP
On Saturday (11th November), Saudi Arabia turned down a desperate bid by some Muslim countries to economically and militarily isolate Israel during the emergency Arab-Islamic summit in Riyadh.

As per a report by Channel 12, several Islamic nations met in Saudi Arabia’s capital city to discuss the Israel-Hamas war and wanted to impose 5 measures against Israel.

The measures included the prevention of the transfer of military equipment to Israel from US bases in the Middle East, suspension of all economic and diplomatic ties with the Jewish State, cutting down on oil sales to the US over its support to Israel, and stopping Israeli air traffic over Gulf skies.

The resolution also called for sending a joint delegation to Russia, the US and Europe to ensure a ceasefire. Saudi Arabia along with Jordan, Egypt, Mauritania, Djibouti, Sudan, Morocco, Bahrain, and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) blocked the controversial resolution.

The OIC nations also turned down Iran’s demand to label the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) as a ‘terror organisation.’ An Arab-Islamic summit was hosted by Saudi Arabia on Saturday (11th October) to call for the end of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war, which started after the Islamic terror outfit launched a terror attack on the Jewish State, killing 1400 Israelis in the process.

Initially, only the 22 member nations of the Arab League were scheduled to participate in the event. Later, the summit was expanded to include all 57 members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

When Saudi Arabia called for emergency meeting of OIC

Earlier, Mohammed bin Salman-led-Saudi Arabia called a meeting of the foreign ministers of the 57-member Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) on 18th October in Jeddah in light of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war. The official notification was released on 14th October.

The statement read, “At the invitation of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which chairs the current session of the Islamic Summit and the Executive Committee of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the Organisation’s Executive Committee is convening an urgent open-ended extraordinary meeting at the ministerial level to address the escalating military situation in Gaza and its environs as well as the deteriorating conditions that endanger the lives of civilians and the overall security and stability of the region.”

It further added, “The extraordinary meeting of the Executive Committee of the OIC will take place on Wednesday, October 18, 2023, at the General Secretariat headquarters in Jeddah Governorate.”

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staff
Staff reporter at OpIndia

