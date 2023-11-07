The Singapore government is reportedly warning citizens against any display of emblems and symbols linked to the Israel-Hamas war. Anyone in Singapore displaying or wearing such symbols could face jail, the government said, adding that the conflict was an “emotive issue” that could disrupt national peace. The warning also applies to travellers seeking to enter Singapore.

A press release by the Ministry of Home Affairs cited the Foreign National Emblems (Control of Display) Act 1949 which criminalises the public display of foreign national emblems without a permit. “If convicted, the individual may be liable to a fine of up to $500 or imprisonment for a term of up to six months, or both,” the MHA stated.

It further added, “The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict is an emotive issue. We would like to advise against the public display and wearing of articles in relation to the conflict, given the heightened sensitivities. All travellers using our checkpoints are also advised not to display or wear such articles. The authorities will take firm action against those who refuse to comply, including denying their entry into Singapore.”

The government categorically stated that promoting or supporting terrorist groups like Hamas or its military wing A-Qassam Brigades will not be accepted. “Promoting or supporting terrorism through the display of apparel or paraphernalia that carry logos of terrorist or militant groups, such as HAMAS or its military wing Al-Qassam Brigades, will not be condoned.”

In no uncertain terms, the Southeast Asian country stated that events happening externally should not be allowed to affect peace and harmony in Singapore.

The advisory by the Singaporean government comes amid rising pro-Palestinian sentiments displayed through demonstrations across countries including the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and even India.

These protests saw blatant displays of anti-semitism, open calls for the murder of Jews and eradication of Israel, and a resurgence of Nazi symbols. College campuses particularly in the West showed how young students made anti-semitic calls and even tore leaflets that contained details of missing Israeli children abducted by the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas.

On 5th November, a 65-year-old Jewish man was killed after an anti-Israeli protestor hit him on the head with a megaphone. The incident took place at a pro-Palestine rally in Westlake Village neighborhood in North Los Angeles city in the United States.