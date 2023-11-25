A controversy has erupted in Sri Lanka after an Islamic preacher named Moulavi Abdul Hameed Sharaee made derogatory comments about Bharatanatyam and claimed that performers were courtesans trying to woo the king in one of his online sermons on the Tamil Dawah Media YouTube channel. The statement was made in response to a Bharatanatyam performance by males during Teachers Day festivities at one of the Islamic institutions. Following protests by Hindus after the comments, a Muslim body in the country has issued an apology and assured that action will be taken against the cleric.

Responding to the Bharatnatyam performance on teachers’ day, Moulavi Abdul Hameed Sharaee said, “It is regrettable that men performed Bharatanatyam, a dance generally associated with Parathis, in front of students in a way that made them look like women. In the past, courtesans were referred to as ‘Parathis.’ Bharatanatyam was once performed for the amusement of kings, with the implication that prostitutes would dance to create a sensual atmosphere for the kings.”

The cultural and artistic communities have been especially outraged by the shocking remarks which critics claim insult a highly esteemed art form and reinforce antiquated prejudices. Men and women alike perform the sacred and traditional dance known as Bharatanatyam, which has its roots in South India and carries great cultural and religious significance.

The remarks sparked a fierce outcry among Sri Lankan Hindus. Students from Batticaloa’s Swami Vipulananda Institute of Aesthetic Studies held demonstrations and pupils carried signs asking the religious leader to retract and apologise for his repulsive words.

Human rights lawyer and civil society leader Thamotharam Pratheevan of Sri Lanka issued a statement denouncing the comments and calling on the Moulavi to issue an immediate apology. Furthermore, he demanded that the latter face harsh consequences from the authorities for his derogatory comments on Hindu culture. Hindus in the country posted messages on social media expressing their fury.

Activist Thamotharam Pratheevan’s statement condemning the remark made by the Islamist preacher. (Source: Organiser)

Vaitheesvaran Eswaran Kurukkal, a renowned Hindu leader registered his protest on Facebook and wrote, “The online distribution of a video featuring remarks by a religious leader has caused great distress to the Hindu community. We wrote to the All Sri Lanka Andolan Ulama Council on behalf of the Hindu Gurumar Sangathan to communicate our disapproval and worry. During a press conference today, the Ulama Council voiced its concerns and severely denounced the statement.”

Meanwhile, All Ceylon Jamiyyathul Ulama apologised and slammed the insensitive and bigoted statement of the preacher. A press release issued by them noted that a video posted on 9 November by a Muslim preacher regarding the Bharatanatyam dance and later another footage in which he apologised for his remarks was seen on social media. Commenting on religious and cultural values in this manner is contrary to Islamic guidance and reprehensible. It requested all the Mulsim clerics and common Muslims to refrain from making similar comments.

The Jamiyyathul Ulama Council general secretary Asheik M Arkam Nooramidh asserted, “We strongly condemn the Moulavi remark, which has hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Making speeches against other religions cultures and traditions is against Islam and we strongly condemn the statement.” A press conference on the matter was addressed at their group’s head office in Maligawatta which was also attended by significant Hindu religious leaders.

Shazna Zawahir, a Muslim social media personality released a clip in which she criticized Abdul Hameed Sharaee for what he said. The influencer also discussed how in the name of bayan (Islamic preaching) some Moulavi’s often make videos in which they abuse and denigrate Muslim women.

Following backlash on social media, Abdul Hameed Sharaee uploaded a video on the Tamil Dawah Media channel. He clarified that the purpose of his opinion was to reference Hindu experts about Bharatanatyam and not to upset the followers of the religion. He also showed regret if his utterances offended Hindus.