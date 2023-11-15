Scammer Sukesh Chandrashekhar has written another letter from jail, this time alleging that the money which was being extorted from jail was allegedly planned by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, according to a report in India Today.

It is notable that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has requested permission from Vinai Kumar Saxena, the Lieutenant Governor of Delhi, to file a case against former minister Satyendra Jain alleging that he and prison officials extorted crores of rupees from high-profile prisoners, including Sukesh. The CBI says that Jain had extorted and received ₹10 crore from Sukesh Chandrashekhar in various tranches during 2018-21 as protection money.

Sukesh has sent out the new letter in response to Arvind Kejriwal’s claim that the CBI should file a formal complaint and conduct a thorough inquiry. The letter stated, “Firstly, Kejriwal ji, if you do not have any association, please welcome this development of CBI Investigation instead of blame games and talking about my integrity. Have the guts to have a one-on-one narco test with me as suggested before.”

He declared that the courts would decide whether he is the biggest conman or thug in the nation or not and the Delhi Chief Minister has no right to make such claims. He pointed out, “Look at yourself first. Three of your main associates are in jail for looting public money and corruption. Anytime soon, you will also be a part of the Tihar Club. You are the main mastermind.”

The conman alleged to have all the documentation necessary to back up his accusations against the AAP supremo in the letter. “Don’t worry, there is enough evidence to name you and get you and your associates convicted.” According to Sukesh, the “Delhi Chief Minister and his associates have been sending threats and offers” in an attempt to intimidate him into silence. He further accused that he was also offered a Rajya Sabah seat by Arvind Kejriwal.

Sukesh is incarcerated at the Tihar jail in Delhi in relation to an extortion case for Rs 200 crore. Following his imprisonment in the extortion case of the previous year, Sukesh sent a number of missives criticising Arvind Kejriwal and his party. One of his numerous letters asserted that he had given protection money to the minister Satyender Jain, who was sentenced to prison for Rs. 10 crore and then to the Aam Aadmi Party for another Rs. 60 crore.

Arvind Kejriwal, however, has denied these accusations and argued that the con artist adhered to the Bharatiya Janata Party instructions and that the ruling party should pick him as its national president.