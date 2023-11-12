Sunday, November 12, 2023
Jahanpanah didn’t go to war with such a large Battalion: Suvendu Adhikari mocks Abhishek Banerjee for his 4700 security personnel

"I wonder if the Hon'ble President of India is accorded with the honour of being protected by such exhaustive Security arrangements," Suvendu Adhikari inquired.

On Sunday (12th October), West Bengal BJP President Suvendu Adhikari slammed the General Secretary of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), Abhishek Banerjee, for his larger-than-life security arrangement.

While taking to X (formerly Twitter), Adhikari pointed out that 4700 police personnel were deployed for the TMC leader’s cloth distribution campaign in Falta in Diamond Harbour Lok Sabha constituency on Friday (10th October).

The BJP President posted the 33-page copy of the security arrangement and dubbed Abhishek Banerjee as ‘King Liar’ and the last emperor of the ‘Princely State of Diamond Harbour.’

“The 33 page Order is long, so is the thread of this post. Let me help you, if your patience runs out while scrolling down,” Suvendu Adhikari posted a 9-tweet long thread on X (formerly Twitter).

“The total number of Personnel deployed; including Uniformed Policemen, Policemen in plain clothes, Superior Officers and Traffic Police for securing the journey from Kalighat to Falta on November 10, 2023, is approximately 4700,” he added.

The BJP leader further mocked, “No, ‘Jahanpanah’ didn’t go to war or went to annex foreign territory with such large Battalion. It was a modest trip to distribute few clothes; the cost of which would be a fraction of the cost incurred for such large movement of Policemen across several Police Stations.”

Suvendu Adhikari questioned whether such elaborate security arrangements were ever made even for the President of India. Ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Abhishek Banerjee has stepped up his ‘public outreach’ in his constituency.

While handing out clothes to people, he claimed, “I had promised our block and town leaders that I would hold events in each Assembly segment of Diamond Harbour and present gifts to our people as an elected representative.”

“From next year, we will reach the gifts to your doorsteps with the help of our volunteers. The clothes being presented here are not a donation but a gift from my side. I request you to accept it,” he further added.

It must be mentioned that Abhishek Banerjee is being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate on charges of corruption and involvement in ‘school recruitment scam’.

