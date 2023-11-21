Controversial ‘activist’ Teesta Setalvad, who is known for the fabrication of evidence in cases concerning the 2002 Gujarat riots, has now begun targeting the BJP leaders ahead of the elections scheduled in several states. Recently, Setalvad filed a complaint to the Election Commission through Citizens for Justice and Peace (CJP) against BJP leader Tiger Raja Singh claiming that the latter delivered a hate speech against the minority community ahead of the elections in Telangana.

In the complaint, the CJP maintained that Singh delivered hate speech in his constituency Goshamahal in Telangana on 13th November. Addressing an election rally, Singh could be heard saying, “You all need to ensure that more Hindus cast their votes by telling everyone that our enemy indulges in slaughtering cows, committing ‘Love-Jihad and forced religious conversions. This is a fight of our Dharam, we have to ensure that adharmis lose this battle.”

CJP in the complaint to the Election Commission on 14th November said that Singh’s speech was aimed at “instigating disaffection, spreading misinformation, peddling conspiracies and promoting violence against religious minorities.” The letter also alleged that Singh indulged in the corrupt practices of promoting enmity between different communities and raised calls for violence to gain votes ahead of the elections.

During the electoral campaign, Singh said that he was ready to die to serve the nation and that would never support terrorists. He also slammed the opposition leader Asaduddin Owaisi, president of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) for extending support to the terrorists and furthering the Islamist agenda. However, CJP claimed that Singh ‘targeted’ Owaisi for his religious identity and threatened people to vote against him.

The edited video of Singh’s speech from the electoral campaign was posted by ‘Hindutva Watch’ which has a history of spreading fake news and defaming Hindus. The Hindutva Watch has also been booked several times in the past for spreading fake news and attempting to incite riots within the state of Maharashtra.

“BJP leader T Raja Singh delivered hate and conspiracy theories-filled speech against Muslims with overt threats of violence at an election rally,” Hindutva Watch wrote while posting an edited clip of T Raja Singh’s post on Twitter.

Location: Goshamahal, Telangana

Date: Nov 13



BJP leader T Raja Singh delivered hate and conspiracy theories-filled speech against Muslims with overt threats of violence at an election rally. pic.twitter.com/kuAmPSz6xB — HindutvaWatch (@HindutvaWatchIn) November 14, 2023

Notably, the CJP filed a complaint to the Election Commission based on this video posted by Hindutva Watch which has a history of spreading fake news and defaming Hindus. The CJP blatantly emphasized that Singh’s speech breaches all equality and non-discrimination provisions (secular and democratic values) enshrined in the Indian Constitution, as well as offences defined as “corrupt practices” under the Representation of the People Act, 1951. Since the Model Code of Conduct went into effect in the state on October 9, the complaint detailed the violations allegedly committed by Singh in accordance with the MCC’s guidelines.

Screenshot from a complaint by CJP to the election commission

Interestingly, the Twitter (X) platform took cognizance of Singh’s video posted by Hindutva Watch and asked it to take down the video. Twitter in an official mail sent to Hindutva Watch said that the Hyderabad Cyber Crime Police Station had noted that the content shared by Hindutva Watch violated the laws of India and that the video needed to be taken down immediately. However, the video continues to appear on the handle Hindutva Watch.

The screenshot was posted by Hindutva Watch on X

CJP, which is registered as a Society under the Societies Registration Act, 1860 and as a Trust under the Bombay Public Trusts Act, 1950 claims to bring to light instances of ‘Hate Speech’. It was formed on April 1, 2002, and is headed by President Nandan Maluste and Secretary Teesta Setalvad. Ironically, the organization has based its complaint on a video posted by Hindutva Watch which has been booked in the past for spreading fake news, hate against Hindus, and defaming Hinduism.

Notably, another complaint has been filed against BJP’s T Raja Singh for allegedly promoting enmity between classes in Goshamahal on 14th November. The suo moto case has been registered under Section 125 (promoting enmity between classes in connection with election) of the Representation of the Public Act 1951.

According to the police, Raja Singh gave a hate speech on 14th November at a community hall in Maharajgunj. Police are said to have filed a suo motu case after reviewing the video clip in which Raja Singh allegedly targeted a specific community.

Elections in the state of Telangana are to be held on November 30.