On Saturday (14th October), All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief and Hyderabad MP Asaduddin Owaisi called Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu a ‘devil’.

In a statement during a public meeting in Hyderabad, Owaisi said, “I stand firm in my support for Palestine. I offer my utmost respect to the brave individuals in Gaza who persist in their resistance. Netanyahu is a devil who has been subjected to strong criticism as a leader, with allegations of tyranny and war crimes.”

“In our country, a Baba Chief Minister has warned of consequences for even mentioning Palestine. Listen, Baba Chief Minister, I proudly display the Palestinian flag alongside our national tricolour. My solidarity with Palestine remains unwavering,” he stated.

The AIMIM leader was referring to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath, who warned Hamas protesters of legal action. Asaduddin Owaisi claimed, “I would like to appeal to the Prime Minister to stop the atrocities being committed against the Palestinians. Palestine is not just a matter for Muslims but a humanitarian issue.”

Earlier, Owaisi accused Israel of being responsible for the deadly terrorist attack by Hamas that left over 1,300 Israelis and foreigners dead. Apart from Owaisi, Congress has also extended its support for the rights of the people of Palestine while condemning Israel’s attacks.

In a statement issued after the Congress Working Committee meeting on 9th October, Congress called for an immediate ceasefire and said the party has a long-standing support “for the rights of the Palestinian people to land, self-government and to live with dignity and respect”.

Israel-Hamas War

On 7th October, hundreds of Hamas terrorists infiltrated Israel through various means, overwhelming the Iron Dome with 5,000 rockets in a few minutes. They also abducted hostages and took them to Gaza.

In a counterattack on Hamas by Israeli forces, more than 1,500 Hamas terrorists have been reportedly killed amid the Israel-Hamas war. While hunting for the Hamas terrorists, IDF said it had been actively looking for the hostages.

The death toll in Israel from the Hamas attack has now surpassed 1,300, with over 3,300 injured, primarily civilians. Israel launched a major offensive against Hamas in Gaza, restricting power and water supply and blocking essential goods from entering the region.

Meanwhile, India has launched Operation Ajay to evacuate Indians from Israel.