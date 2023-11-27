On 27th November, Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Santanu Sen made a controversial statement against Prime Minister Narendra Modi while commenting on his sortie in Tejas aircraft.

#WATCH | On PM Narendra Modi's sortie on Tejas aircraft in Bengaluru, TMC's Shantanu Sen says, "I'm a little bit afraid when Mr Narendra Modi was very much there in the country, the ISRO failed. When Kangana Ranaut met Narendra Modi, her movie became a super flop. When Virat… pic.twitter.com/bMUA6dO4Kx — ANI (@ANI) November 27, 2023

In his statement to ANI, Sen said, “I am a little bit afraid when Mr Narendra Modi was very much there in the country, the ISRO failed. When Kangana Ranaut met Narendra Modi, her movie became a super flop. When Virat Kohli shook hands with Narendra Modi, he didn’t get a century for 3 consecutive years. And finally, after winning 10 consecutive matches in the recently held World Cup, just because our Prime Minister went to that stadium, India got defeated in the final…I’m afraid that in no time this particular aircraft will crash.”

The hate for PM Modi is deep-rooted in the opposition party leaders which was visible in the recent statement by TMC leader Sen. He not only wished in a way for Made-in-India aircraft Tejas to fail just because PM Modi to fly in it but also accused PM, Modi, for the failure of films and Indian Cricket Team in the ICC World Cup’s final match.

Furthermore, he claimed the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) failed when PM Modi was in the country. It appeared he was referring to the instance when Chandrayaan-2 failed to land on the moon’s surface in 2019. However, he failed to remember that half of its objectives were completed and it was indeed a limited success. It was only because of the current government under PM Modi that ISRO got enough funding to pace up its space programs including sending Indian astronauts to space in the coming future.

Opposition leaders blamed PM Modi for India’s defeat in Cricket World Cup

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a public meeting during the election campaign called PM Modi “Panauti” as India lost in Cricket World Cup 2023’s final. He was not the only one to accuse PM Modi of the defeat. Earlier, Congress’s Social Media and Digital Platforms chairperson Supriya Shrinate posted a video of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah sitting at the stadium during the match and insinuated if they were “smiling widely” over India’s loss in the Cricket World Cup 2023.

In reality, the video clip was shot after the completion of 32 overs. At that time, Australia was at 172 runs with a loss of three wickets. At that time, there was still hope for the Indian Cricket team to make a comeback. The fans were also laughing in the row below where PM Modi and HM Shah were seated. If Shrinate was to be believed, did she mean that even the fans laughed at India’s loss? Other Congress leaders and supporters also hopped on the wagon to blame PM Modi. Apart from Congress, TMC’s Pritish Roy, called PM Modi “panauti” over the loss at the match.

Notably, the Election Commission of India (ECI) issued a show cause notice to Rahul Gandhi over his “panauti” and ‘Jaibkatra’ remarks on PM Modi.