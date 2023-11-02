Thursday, November 2, 2023
Updated:

‘Cheerharan’: TMC MP Mahua Moitra writes to Lok Sabha Speaker hours after storming out of Ethics Committee meeting midway

Hours after the TMC MP Mahua Moitra stormed out of the ethics committee meeting, she shot a letter to LS Speaker accusing the panel of "sordid, unethical and prejudiced" conduct

Mahua Moitra. Image Source: Times Now
4

The drama surrounding TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s questioning by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in the ‘cash for query’ scam is intensifying. Hours after the Trinamool Congress Party leader stormed out of the meeting accusing the panel of asking ‘filthy’ questions, she shot a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. In the strongly worded letter, Moitra accused the panel of “sordid, unethical and prejudiced” conduct during the hearing.

Equating the ethics panel proceeding to ‘cheerharan’ (disrobing), the TMC MP alleged that the panel chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar, instead of asking questions pertinent to the matter, exhibited a preconceived bias by questioning her in a ‘malicious’ and ‘defamatory’ way.

She wrote, “The committee ought to designate itself under a name other than Ethics Committee as it has no ethics and morality left. Instead of asking questions pertinent to the subject, the Chairman exhibited a preconceived bias by maliciously and clearly in a defamatory way questioning me, so much so that 5 of 11 members present walked out and boycotted the proceedings in protest at his shameful conduct”.

The letter came after Mahua Moitra stormed out of the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting earlier today. While leaving the meeting, Moitra accused the panel of asking “filthy questions”. The committee, however, hit back saying she did not cooperate and left to avoid answering more questions.

The panel chief Vinod  Sonkar said the committee had been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe into the matter and that instead of cooperating, Moitra turned angry. He also accused Mahua Moitra of using objectionable words against him and the panel’s functioning.

Another panel member, Aparajita Sarangi, said Moitra “behaved in an angry, arrogant manner when asked about Darshan Hiranandani’s affidavit.”

Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra appeared before the Parliament Ethics Committee on Thursday, November 2. The TMC leader disposed before the committee in the ‘cash for query scam’ in which she has been accused of misusing her Parliamentary privilege for monetary benefits.

Notably, Mahua Moitra is being questioned based on reports received by the Ethics Committee from three Union Ministries namely Home, Information Technology and External Affairs ministries, along with other documents and evidence. 

Searched termsTMC MP, mahua moitra, trinamool congress, lok sabha speaker, om birla, ethics committee
