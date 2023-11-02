The drama surrounding TMC MP Mahua Moitra’s questioning by the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee in the ‘cash for query’ scam is intensifying. Hours after the Trinamool Congress Party leader stormed out of the meeting accusing the panel of asking ‘filthy’ questions, she shot a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. In the strongly worded letter, Moitra accused the panel of “sordid, unethical and prejudiced” conduct during the hearing.

My letter emailed to the Honourable @loksabhaspeaker pic.twitter.com/2wGlWTTej6 — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) November 2, 2023

Equating the ethics panel proceeding to ‘cheerharan’ (disrobing), the TMC MP alleged that the panel chairperson Vinod Kumar Sonkar, instead of asking questions pertinent to the matter, exhibited a preconceived bias by questioning her in a ‘malicious’ and ‘defamatory’ way.

She wrote, “The committee ought to designate itself under a name other than Ethics Committee as it has no ethics and morality left. Instead of asking questions pertinent to the subject, the Chairman exhibited a preconceived bias by maliciously and clearly in a defamatory way questioning me, so much so that 5 of 11 members present walked out and boycotted the proceedings in protest at his shameful conduct”.

The letter came after Mahua Moitra stormed out of the Parliament Ethics Committee meeting earlier today. While leaving the meeting, Moitra accused the panel of asking “filthy questions”. The committee, however, hit back saying she did not cooperate and left to avoid answering more questions.

The panel chief Vinod Sonkar said the committee had been tasked with conducting a comprehensive probe into the matter and that instead of cooperating, Moitra turned angry. He also accused Mahua Moitra of using objectionable words against him and the panel’s functioning.

Another panel member, Aparajita Sarangi, said Moitra “behaved in an angry, arrogant manner when asked about Darshan Hiranandani’s affidavit.”

Notably, Mahua Moitra is being questioned based on reports received by the Ethics Committee from three Union Ministries namely Home, Information Technology and External Affairs ministries, along with other documents and evidence.