In the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a Muslim girl named Muskaan Siddiqui embraced Hindu Dharma and married her Hindu lover Shishupal Maurya on Friday (10th November). The two got married as per Hindu rituals in the presence of Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena chief Vikar Hindu. The girl said that she decided to leave Islam and become a Hindu after seeing the atrocities committed by Hamas terrorists in Israel.

The 23-year-old girl is a resident of Katra in Shahjahanpur while her Hindu husband is a resident of Maholi Chadhiya village under the Maholi police station precinct. Muskaan and Shishupal grew close while working at a factory in Uttarakhand’s Haridwar. Muskaan Siddiqui who changed her name to Muskaan Maurya, submitted an affidavit confirming that she reverted to Hinduism at her own free will and was not tricked into or forced to change her religion.

In her affidavit, Muskaan said that she was disturbed and frustrated by the way Palestinian terrorist group Hamas inflicted atrocities on Israeli women during its brutal attack on Israel on October 7. On Friday, the couple signed the marriage agreement confirming their marriage legally. They vowed to spend their lives together as life partners and that in future, their children will get legal share in the property of Shishupal Maurya.

The duo tied the knot at a Kali Mandir in Ramkot police station area. The wedding rituals were performed by Arya Samaj. A video of Muskaan Siddiqui (now Muskaan Maurya) has also surfaced in which she is heard saying that Hamas’s brutalities against Israeli women prompted her to leave Islam and embrace Hindu Dharma. It is notable that Rashtriya Hindu Sher Sena activists have helped many Muslim girls who decided to perform gharwapsi to Hindu Dharma.