On 5th November, Khiro Police in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, booked a 55-year-old man identified as Peer Mohammed for raping a 9-year-old minor girl. As per reports, Mohammed lured the child to the fields nearby and raped her. After raping the minor girl, he left her in a pool of blood and fled the scene. A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO has been registered against the accused.

रायबरेली – 9 वर्षीय दलित मासूम से दुष्कर्म की वारदात



➡55 वर्षीय अधेड़ पीर मोहम्मद पर रेप का आरोप

➡मासूम की हालत नाजुक, लखनऊ ट्रामा सेंटर रेफर

➡घटना को अंजाम देकर आरोपी मौके से फरार

➡खेत में ले जाकर दिया वारदात को अंजाम

➡आरोपी की गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस तलाश में जुटी

The little girl somehow managed to reach her home and informed her parents about the incident. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition. She was referred to District Hospital Rae Bareli, from where she received primary care. The doctors then referred her to Lucknow Trauma Center.

Reports suggest that the child was playing outside her house. The accused came and lured her to the fields located around 1 KM away, where he raped her. After that, 55-year-old accused Peer Mohammed fled the scene.

The police were informed about the incident. Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the family members.

In a statement, Uttar Pradesh police said that they received the information about the incident at around 9:45 PM by the father of the child that a 55-year-old resident of their village raped his girl child. Heavy police forces reached the crime scene to investigate. The victim was admitted to the hospital. Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused.