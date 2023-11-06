Monday, November 6, 2023
HomeNews ReportsUttar Pradesh: 9-year-old girl raped, abandoned in injured condition, 55-year-old Peer Mohammed booked by...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: 9-year-old girl raped, abandoned in injured condition, 55-year-old Peer Mohammed booked by police

The police were informed about the incident. Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the family members.

OpIndia Staff
Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh by Peer Mohammed
Minor girl raped in Uttar Pradesh by 55-year-old Peer Mohammed (Image: Created by OpIndia using Bing AI)
2

On 5th November, Khiro Police in Rae Bareli, Uttar Pradesh, booked a 55-year-old man identified as Peer Mohammed for raping a 9-year-old minor girl. As per reports, Mohammed lured the child to the fields nearby and raped her. After raping the minor girl, he left her in a pool of blood and fled the scene. A case under relevant Sections of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO has been registered against the accused.

The little girl somehow managed to reach her home and informed her parents about the incident. She was rushed to hospital in critical condition. She was referred to District Hospital Rae Bareli, from where she received primary care. The doctors then referred her to Lucknow Trauma Center.

Reports suggest that the child was playing outside her house. The accused came and lured her to the fields located around 1 KM away, where he raped her. After that, 55-year-old accused Peer Mohammed fled the scene.

The police were informed about the incident. Superintendent of Police Alok Priyadarshi rushed to the scene and initiated an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been registered based on the complaint of the family members.

In a statement, Uttar Pradesh police said that they received the information about the incident at around 9:45 PM by the father of the child that a 55-year-old resident of their village raped his girl child. Heavy police forces reached the crime scene to investigate. The victim was admitted to the hospital. Four teams have been formed to arrest the accused.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsRae Bareli news, Rape crimes in UP, UP Police news
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

‘I paid Bhupesh Baghel 508 crores, was paying Chhattisgarh CM’s aide Rs 10 lakhs every month before shifting to Dubai’: Mahadev betting App owner...

OpIndia Staff -
Days before first phase of voting in Chattisgarh Assembly Elections, Mahadev Betting App owner accused CM Baghel of reciving kickbacks worth Rs 508 crores
News Reports

Rajasthan: BJP expels party leader Sandeep Dayma after his controversial remark on Gurudwaras

ANI -
In an election rally in support of the BJP's Balaknath, in Alwar, BJP leader Sandeep Dayma reportedly said, "See how many Mosques, Gurdwaras have been built here! This will become an ulcer for us in the future. That is why it's our duty that this ulcer be uprooted and thrown out, and Baba Balak Nathji win by a huge majority."

Union govt issues blocking orders against 22 illegal betting apps and websites including the scam-tainted Mahadev Book on request of ED

BSF installs beehives on the India-Bangladesh border fence to curb crimes and generate income for locals

‘Allahu Akbar’, ‘Fu*k Joe Biden’: Islamists raise anti-Semitic slogans during pro-Palestine rally outside White House

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh approves Maternity, Child Care and Adoption Leaves for women soldiers, sailors & air warriors in Armed Forces

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,225FollowersFollow
35,300SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com