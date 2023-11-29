Wednesday, November 29, 2023
Suffering from headaches for 5 months, a Vietnamese man learns that he had two chopsticks stuck in his brain

The man only came to learn that he had a pair of chopsticks lodged in his skull when he visited a hospital complaining of severe headaches, fluid discharge, and fluid loss for five months.

A man complaining of headache for months found out that he had a pair of chopsticks stuck in his skull
A man complaining of headache for months found out that he had a pair of chopsticks stuck in his skull (Image Source - Bing AI and Vietnam-Cuba Friendship Hospital)
In a shocking development, a 35-year-old Vietnamese man didn’t have an idea that a pair of chopsticks had been shoved up his nose and lodged into his brain for five months. Incidentally, he only came to learn about it when he visited a hospital complaining of severe headaches, fluid discharge, and fluid loss for five months. 

(The Vietnamese man had a pair of broken chopsticks stuck in his skull, Image Source – Vietnam Cuba Friendship Hospital)

According to Vietnamese media, the shocking condition was detected on 24th November at Vietnam Cuba Friendship Hospital Dong Hoi (Quang Binh) in Vietnam. The report added, “What is worth mentioning is that the foreign object had been lodged deep in this patient’s skull for the past five months.” The Head of the Department of Neurosurgery, Dr. Nguyen Van Man said that it was a ‘very rare’ case, The Metro reported

As per reports, when the doctors conducted CT scans it was revealed that the man was suffering from tension pneumocephalus. It is a rare but potentially life-threatening neurological condition that is defined by a dangerous increase in intracranial pressure. 

However, hospital staff and the patient’s family were stunned when the subsequent examination revealed that the unusual source of the symptoms was a pair of chopsticks. The ‘foreign object’ had reportedly penetrated his nose and lodged into his brain.

(The broken chopsticks retrieved, Picture: Vietnam Cuba Hospital)

Initially, the man was flabbergasted over how he could have ended up eating utensils on his mind, but after a while, he recalled that he’d been involved in a fight five months ago in a drunken state. 

The unnamed patient (born 1988) is a resident of Bo Trach district, Quang Binh province. According to his family, about 5 months ago, when he was drinking, he had a fight with another person and he suffered injuries. It can be concluded that his opponent shoved the chopsticks through his nose when he was unconscious.

However, when he was taken to the emergency room, no abnormalities were detected in the nose area. He only received medical treatment at that time. 

(Image Source – The broken pair of chopsticks lodged in the patient’s skull. Photo: BVCC/Vietnam.VN)

Regarding the incident, Mr. T. said that he did not know there was a chopstick sticking from his nose into his brain. He only recalled that during a fight at the drinking table, he was stabbed in the face by something and was taken to first aid, Vietnamese media reported

Following the incident, he only felt headaches, tightness, and pus flowing from his nose and throat many times.

Reportedly, prior to the emergency treatment at the Hospital, the patient felt an itch in his nose. When he used tweezers to remove the foreign object, he was perplexed to suddenly discover a large foreign object inside. 

Consequently, Mr. T. was taken to the emergency room by his family at the Hospital with a complaint of headache, loss of vision, and a lot of fluid flowing from his nose and throat. 

After conducting the CT scan of the brain, doctors noted intracranial pneumothorax. The Hospital administration said that doctors had surgically closed a cranial brain fistula combined with endoscopic surgery to remove a foreign object that was part of a pierced chopstick from the nose to the brain of an unnamed man. 

According to reports, after the successful surgery, the patient’s health condition is currently stable and he continues to receive recovery treatment after which he will be discharged from the hospital.

