Thursday, September 21, 2023
Updated:

‘Coolie no. 420’: Netizens react to Rahul Gandhi’s coolie stunt at Delhi’s Anand Vihar bus stand where he carried a ‘wheeled’ trolley of his head

Netizens shared some amazingly imaginative Bollywood movie-themed memes to mock the Gandhi scion latest photo-op.

OpIndia Staff
10

Politics is theatre, and the Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi is a performer. Whether it was last year’s ‘tying the shoelaces of his mother Sonia Gandhi’ photo op or the year before last’s ‘brave jump’ into the Arabian sea, while his innovative photo ops have left his admirers and devotees enamoured, several Netizens have always seen through his farce.

Today (September 21) too, several Netizens called out the Gandhi scion for his latest farce where he was seen donning a ‘coolie’ avatar at the Anand Vihar bus stand in Delhi. By the way, this is his most recent photo op in the Gandhi scion’s ‘messiah of the poor’ series.

On Thursday, September 21, the Congress MP reached the Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi to meet railway porters. As part of his latest theatrics, Rahul Gandhi was filmed wearing the traditional red shirt and batch worn by porters or coolies over his shirt and carrying a blue coloured ‘wheeled’ trolley suitcase on his head amid chants of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad.’

Congress party took to X, formally Twitter to post pictures of their ‘jannayak’ (people’s hero) as they liked to refer to him, donning the dress of a coolie.

The Gandhi scion also took to Instagram to share pictures of his visit to Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi.

SS from Rahul Gandhi’s official Instagram handle

While some of Rahul Gandhi’s fervent supporters and loyalists couldn’t stop gushing over his latest ‘massiah of the poor’ ruse, several Netizens had a field day on X, sharing some amazingly imaginative Bollywood movie-themed memes.

X user @vipul2777 shared the iconic scene from the Bollywood cult classic ‘Sholay’ where Dharmendra tries to commit suicide and Amitabh Bachchan says in his signature style, “Saala nautanki, ghadi ghadi drama karta hai’, to call out Rahul Gandhi’s farce.

Some other X users shared a scene from actor Govinda’s 1994 comedy movie Raja Babu where the actor used to do photo shoots and pose as politicians, police officers, doctors and lawyers, to mock Rahul Gandhi’s latest photo op.

Many Netizens shared stills from Govinda’s 2020 comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’, where the actor had essayed the role of a porter or a coolie, to mock the Gandhi scion.

While several other X users shared a variety of other Bollywood-themed memes to take a dig at the Gandhi scion’s latest farce, a few alert Netizens noticed how the Gandhi scion was carrying a ‘wheeled’ suitcase on his head, which they mocked, saying that it could simply be pulled and not carried on the head.

Many X users went on to call Rahul Gandhi ‘Coolie No. 420’, for carrying a wheeled trolley suitcase on his head for the photo op.

Rahul Gandhi’s Azadpur Mandi visit where vendors brought back memories of the hypocritical stance Congress has maintained against the three Agricultural Bills

It may be recalled that last month, Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his visit to the Azadpur Mandi where he met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders. In a 6.51-second video shared on Rahul Gandhi’s official YouTube channel, the Congress MP is seen roaming around the bustling Azadpur Mandi and mingling with various vendors and traders, inquiring about the vendors’ monthly income and living conditions, drinking tea with them, shaking hands, and exchanging pleasantries with those gathered around.

His desperate attempts to fault the Centre for rising inflation and position himself as the ‘messiah’ of the poor were very well received throughout the entire video. However, the senior Congress leader was completely taken off guard when the vendors reminded the Gandhi scion how eliminating middlemen is the only solution to curb price rises and tackle inflation.

This conversation had, indeed, brought back the memories of the hypocritical stance Congress had maintained against the three Agricultural Bills that specifically sought to remove middlemen from agriculture. 

congress, rahul gandhi, meme, bollywood, choolie no. 1, coolie no. 420, anand vihar bus stand, porter, coolie, gandhi scion
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

