Politics is theatre, and the Gandhi-scion Rahul Gandhi is a performer. Whether it was last year’s ‘tying the shoelaces of his mother Sonia Gandhi’ photo op or the year before last’s ‘brave jump’ into the Arabian sea, while his innovative photo ops have left his admirers and devotees enamoured, several Netizens have always seen through his farce.

Today (September 21) too, several Netizens called out the Gandhi scion for his latest farce where he was seen donning a ‘coolie’ avatar at the Anand Vihar bus stand in Delhi. By the way, this is his most recent photo op in the Gandhi scion’s ‘messiah of the poor’ series.

On Thursday, September 21, the Congress MP reached the Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi to meet railway porters. As part of his latest theatrics, Rahul Gandhi was filmed wearing the traditional red shirt and batch worn by porters or coolies over his shirt and carrying a blue coloured ‘wheeled’ trolley suitcase on his head amid chants of ‘Rahul Gandhi Zindabad.’

Congress party took to X, formally Twitter to post pictures of their ‘jannayak’ (people’s hero) as they liked to refer to him, donning the dress of a coolie.

The Gandhi scion also took to Instagram to share pictures of his visit to Anand Vihar ISBT in Delhi.

While some of Rahul Gandhi’s fervent supporters and loyalists couldn’t stop gushing over his latest ‘massiah of the poor’ ruse, several Netizens had a field day on X, sharing some amazingly imaginative Bollywood movie-themed memes.

X user @vipul2777 shared the iconic scene from the Bollywood cult classic ‘Sholay’ where Dharmendra tries to commit suicide and Amitabh Bachchan says in his signature style, “Saala nautanki, ghadi ghadi drama karta hai’, to call out Rahul Gandhi’s farce.

Some other X users shared a scene from actor Govinda’s 1994 comedy movie Raja Babu where the actor used to do photo shoots and pose as politicians, police officers, doctors and lawyers, to mock Rahul Gandhi’s latest photo op.

This is a Movie seen of Raja babu where Govinda use to do photo shoots and pose as Politicians,Police officer,Doctor and Lawyer. 1Day before marriage Karishma Kapoor visits house of Govinda just 1 day before marriage and become very much excited to see these photographs and asked… pic.twitter.com/NpQKX2rFJx — The mood doctor (@Chulbulpanda420) May 25, 2023

Aaj Rahul baba Coolie bane hai 😂 pic.twitter.com/4BAAdhKmzi — Sunny 😎 (@being_sunny1) September 21, 2023

Many Netizens shared stills from Govinda’s 2020 comedy film ‘Coolie No. 1’, where the actor had essayed the role of a porter or a coolie, to mock the Gandhi scion.

If Govinda is Coolie No 1,

what is Rahul Gandhi? pic.twitter.com/XAroHIiGSC — Keh Ke Peheno (@coolfunnytshirt) September 21, 2023

Who is Coolie No 1 ?

#RahulGandhi Or #Govinda

Anand Vihar pic.twitter.com/AFGJXxaZAH — Atul Singh Shanu 🔥 (@Mafiya_Singh11) September 21, 2023

Coolie No 1 pic.twitter.com/TW5LMDKyo0 — D L Narayan (@DLNarayan2) September 21, 2023

While several other X users shared a variety of other Bollywood-themed memes to take a dig at the Gandhi scion’s latest farce, a few alert Netizens noticed how the Gandhi scion was carrying a ‘wheeled’ suitcase on his head, which they mocked, saying that it could simply be pulled and not carried on the head.

Rahul Baba's new Avatar but It will also take time to become Coolie No. 1…. Rahul Gandhi met the Coolies at Anand Vihar ISBT and dresses lik coolie but He carrying a wheeled trolley on his head. #RahulGandhi #coolienumber1 pic.twitter.com/rolnsWXFzt — PRADEEP SINGH RAWAT (@rawatnama) September 21, 2023

Why Rahul Gandhi is carrying the trolley when it has wheels on it. 🤔#Pappu ➡️ work harder, not smarter 😎 #Raga at आनंद विहार रेलवे स्टेशन as a Coolie #AnandVihar #CanadianPappu #RahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/n8RG9QOvid — ANJU KAUR (@Anju_Kaur100) September 21, 2023

@RahulGandhi lifts a Trolley wheels bag on head?

Why can't he pull on floor? 😂😄

And he want to rule the nation?#RahulGandhi#शंकर_अवतारण_मध्यप्रदेश#InternationalDayOfPeace#TDPGoonsInAssembly#MotorolaEdge40Neo

आनंद विहार रेल्वे स्टेशन

Sukhdool Singh

Sukha Duneke

Coolie… pic.twitter.com/7jUKR7cOQ2 — NaMo Again 2024 (@RameshInsights) September 21, 2023

Many X users went on to call Rahul Gandhi ‘Coolie No. 420’, for carrying a wheeled trolley suitcase on his head for the photo op.

Only Rahul Gandhi will carry a Trolley Bag on his head



Pappu for a reason

Coolie 420 👍 pic.twitter.com/SqN9TTJfQx — Sensei Kraken Zero (@YearOfTheKraken) September 21, 2023

Rahul Gandhi’s Azadpur Mandi visit where vendors brought back memories of the hypocritical stance Congress has maintained against the three Agricultural Bills

It may be recalled that last month, Rahul Gandhi shared a video of his visit to the Azadpur Mandi where he met some vegetable and fruit vendors as well as traders. In a 6.51-second video shared on Rahul Gandhi’s official YouTube channel, the Congress MP is seen roaming around the bustling Azadpur Mandi and mingling with various vendors and traders, inquiring about the vendors’ monthly income and living conditions, drinking tea with them, shaking hands, and exchanging pleasantries with those gathered around.

His desperate attempts to fault the Centre for rising inflation and position himself as the ‘messiah’ of the poor were very well received throughout the entire video. However, the senior Congress leader was completely taken off guard when the vendors reminded the Gandhi scion how eliminating middlemen is the only solution to curb price rises and tackle inflation.

This conversation had, indeed, brought back the memories of the hypocritical stance Congress had maintained against the three Agricultural Bills that specifically sought to remove middlemen from agriculture.