Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav on Friday slammed Maneka Gandhi saying that she should be prepared to tender apology for the allegations levelled against him. Yadav also denied involvement over allegations of him supplying snake venom at a rave party busted by Noida Police.

“Ma’am should be ready to tender an apology over the kind of allegations she has levelled against me,” Yadav tweeted in response after Maneka Gandhi called for his immediate arrest.

Shocked To See Such People Sitting On Such Posts. Jis Hisab Se Ilzaam Lagaye Hai madam ne us hisab ki maafi bhi tayar rakhe🙏🏻 https://t.co/jSpaQM0vQs — Elvish Yadav (@ElvishYadav) November 3, 2023

Popular YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav is the subject of a First Information Report (FIR) over a rave party that took place in Noida, Sector 49. The Drugs Department, the Forest Department and the Noida Police jointly busted the event and arrested five people identified as Jaikaran, Rahul, Titunath, Narayan and Ravinath. Some unmanned individuals are also named in the report.

Uttar Pradesh | FIR registered at Noida Sector 49 Police Station against six people, including YouTuber and Bigg Boss winner Elvish Yadav, for making available snake venom at rave parties. They used to collect a hefty sum of money for supplying the venom at parties. Nine snakes… — ANI UP/Uttarakhand (@ANINewsUP) November 3, 2023

The culprits are reportedly close aides of the social media star and revealed that they used to supply snakes for his parties. A video showed him playing with and holding a snake. His involvement came to light when they were questioned. He is right now absconding and efforts are being implemented to apprehend him. The group that supplied illegal snake poison was the target of the raid. The offenders admitted that Elvish Yadas was a member of their gang.

Nine snakes, including five cobras and snake venom, were found during the operation. The police found 20 to 25 millilitres of snake poison and nine deadly snakes in their hands comprising five cobras, one python, one two-headed snake and one rat snake, according to the formal complaint which was filed under wildlife sections 9, 39, 48A, 49, 50 and 51 as well as Indian Penal Code’s section 120B.

The complainant charged, “It came to our attention that Elvish Yadav, a YouTuber from Noida, hosted illegal rave parties in farmhouses in the National Capital Region with snake poison and live snakes. He usually invited foreign girls and they consumed snake venom and drugs. He also shot videos with his gang members and other YouTubers there. According to the information, one of our informants contacted him and asked to organise a rave party with cobra poison and other snakes. Elvish Yadav gave the mobile number of his agent Rahul and told the person to talk to him and take the influencer’s name.”

Rahul agreed to arrange the party after they called him and mentioned that he would bring the snakes along with his associates wherever they wanted. Afterwards, he arrived at the location which was a banquet hall in sector 51 on 2nd November with other people. DFO (Divisional Forest Office) Noida was already notified about the matter.

It further revealed that the accused showed them the snakes following a conversation after which the information was provided to Sector 49 police and the Noida forest department. A short while later cops and Regional Forest Officer Dadri reached the spot with their teams. The authorities caught the perpetrators and took the possessions under their control.

Furthermore, the accused used snakes and their venom at rave gatherings based on the FIR copy accessed by OpIndia. The complaint was submitted by Gaurav Gupta who is an animal welfare officer at People For Animals, an NGO (Nongovernmental Organisation) led by prominent Bharatiya Janata Party politician Maneka Gandhi which initiated and pursued the entire case.

Now, Elvish Yadav has come forward and issued a clarification on the issue and has refuted all the allegations against him. Additionally, he pledged to fully cooperate with the Uttar Pradesh Police and asserted, “I appeal to UP government, police and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath that if I am proven to be even partially at fault in this, I would accept complete accountability. I also request the media not to defame me until you have proper evidence.”

He also offered an explanation regarding his photograph with a snake and stated that the image is around six months old and taken from a music video.

Notably, Elvish Yadav has over 21 million subscribers on his two YouTube channels and more than 16 million followers on his official Instagram account. He garnered even more limelight as he entered Bigg Boss OTT season 2 as a wild card and proceeded to win the show.