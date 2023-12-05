5 key takeaways from PM Modi’s address at Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence

On Tuesday, 12th December, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI) Summit 2023 at Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi. The three-day summit is being attended by key stakeholders from across sectors, AI experts and enthusiasts.

In the run up to the event, PM Modi on 8th December reiterated India’s dedication to Safe and Trusted AI. The GPAI forum includes 28 member nations and the European Union. India is the chair of GPAI for 2024. Notably, China is not a member.

“This revolutionary technology is now in the hands of a new generation – young, brilliant minds who are swiftly enriching its vast potential. India, as one of the youngest nations with a vibrant start-up ecosystem and a talented workforce, is poised to be an active contributor to the evolution of AI as the world leaps into a not-so-distant future” the PM had said in his LinkedIn post,” the PM had written.

The GPAI summit unfolds against the backdrop of increasing global reliance on AI in various sectors bridging the gap between manpower and technology. PM Modi has been a strong proponent of AI and has also warned against the challenges it poses.

PM raises concerns against deep fake

During his address on day 1 of the summit, PM Modi said that the deep fake challenge is for the entire world as it could be used to create ‘deepfakes’ to purposefully spread false information or have malicious intent behind their use.

If AI enables arms to reach the hands of terror groups, then it could have a devastating effect, and the world needs to think about it, the Prime Minister said.

PM said that while AI has several positive impacts, it has many negative impacts too. “AI can become the biggest tool in the development of the 21st century. But it can also play the biggest role in destroying the 21st century,” he said.

PM announces AI Mission

PM Modi said that the national AI portal will play a crucial role in supporting and promoting AI initiatives.

He said that India is set to launched the AI Mission in Bharat with a focus on promoting the use of AI in sectors such as agriculture, healthcare and education.

PM Modi said that the government’s policies and programmes are inspired by the spirit of “AI for all”.

“Our endeavour is to take full advantage of the capabilities of AI for social development and inclusive growth. India is fully committed to the responsible and ethical use of AI,” he said.

PM calls for global AI framework

PM Modi called for the global framework for the ethical use of AI. Speaking about security concerns, PM said that just like there are agreements and protocols for various international issues, a global framework for ethical use of AI must also be created.

“This will include a protocol for testing and deployment of high-risk and frontier AI tools,” he said.

PM called for the completion of a global framework within a set timeframe adding that it is essential for the security nd progress of the world and humanity.

Democractising Artificial Intelligence

PM said that AI is becoming the biggest basis for sculpting the new future. He highlighted that as AI can connect people, it not only ensures economic development but it ensures equality and social justice.

He emphasized the need to make AI more inclusive and said that “the more inclusive, the development journey of AI, the more inclusive will be the results.”

PM Modi drew attention to the unequal access to technology in the last century further accentuating inequality in the society.

To avoid this, the Prime Minister asked that democratic values should not be neglected in technology to make it an inclusion multiplier.

“Direction of AI development will totally depend on human and democratic values. It is up to us to keep a place for emotions along with efficiency, ethics along with effectiveness”, he said.

Taking forward the aspirations mentioned in G20 New Delhi Declaration

PM Modi underlined India’s proposal to create a framework for Responsible Human-Centric AI governance during India’s G20 Presidency.

He reminded that the G20 New Delhi Declaration has reaffirmed the commitment of all member countries towards ‘AI Principles’.

Noting AI as a worldwide movement, the Prime Minister stressed the need for collaboration. He suggested a few questions that need to be addressed to enhance AI’s credibility such as data sets for testing and training AI tools, length and duration of testing before releasing any product to the market. He also asked whether a Software Watermark can be introduced to mark any information or product as AI-generated.

AI for diversity

PM Modi also suggested using AI to make digital services available in local Indian languages to increase digital inclusion.

He also suggested using AI to revive the languages which are no longer spoken, taking forward the rich knowledge base and literature of the Sanskrit language and reuniting the missing volumes of Vedic mathematics.

