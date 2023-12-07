Thursday, December 7, 2023
Updated:

Uttar Pradesh: Cardiologist in Kanpur hands over holy scriptures like Ramayana and Bhagavad Gita to patients as a part of treatment

Dr. Neeraj Kumar, a cardiac surgeon at the Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery is winning over his patients' hearts by having them read holy scriptures

Image via Jaihindtimes
A cardiologist from Kanpur has started the practice of presenting a Hindu book of faith as an obligatory part of treatment, according to a report in The Times of India. Dr. Neeraj Kumar, a cardiac surgeon at the Laxmipat Singhania Institute of Cardiology and Cardiac Surgery is winning over his patients’ hearts by having them read holy scriptures including the Ramayana, Sunderkand, Hanuman Chalisa and Bhagavad Gita before long-term care and surgery.

Reportedly the initiative has improved the health and recuperation of patients since the campaign commenced around a year ago. The cost of these books for his patients is covered directly by the doctor. He said, “Reading religious books makes patients mentally stronger, and boosts their morale during treatment. Whether it is for treatment of heart ailments or other diseases, the immunity power of the patient together with medicines plays a crucial role in the recovery.”

He further mentioned, “Once the disease is diagnosed, the patient gets mentally worried about his treatment and family. In such a situation, reading the Gita, Sunderkand Hanuman Chalisa and Ramayana divert the patient’s mind, which also has a positive effect on his health. Patients who read religious books when they are admitted in the hospital and appear happier than other patients when they are discharged.”

He disclosed that while patients were first given newspapers, this proved to be ineffective and the practice was later changed to providing religious materials which benefitted them immensely. “Initially, patients were given newspapers to read. But since the feedback was not encouraging, I started giving these books to our patients. It surely made them mentally strong and their immune power was found to be increased.”

