Thursday, December 21, 2023
News Reports
Updated:

Indian Army vehicle ambushed by terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pooch district, casualties feared

OpIndia Staff
Representational image (English Jagran)
An Army vehicle has been ambushed by terrorists in the Dehra Ki Gali (DKG) forest area in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. The attack took place today (December 21, Thursday) in the Surankote area of the district.

The attack resulted in the Indian Army retaliating with heavy firing, which reportedly is still ongoing in the vicinity. According to News 18, one terrorist has been injured in the gunfiring that is underway.

According to reports, reinforcements have been sent to the area where the ambush happened. The Army has cordoned off the area following the attack.

Casualties are feared even if there isn’t news of any as of yet. More details are awaited.

Notably, this is the second terror attack on the army in the region in less than a month.

This region has become a centre for terrorist activity in recent years, and the army has been the target of multiple high-profile strikes. But from 2003 until 2021, this area has been relatively free of terrorist attacks. Last month, five soldiers including two Captains were killed in action after the army and its special forces launched an anti-terror operation in Rajouri’s Kalakote. In twin attacks in the Rajouri-Poonch area in April and May of this year, ten soldiers lost their lives in combat.

OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

