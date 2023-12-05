A man has been arrested for allegedly raping a minor in Uttar Pradesh’s Ambedkar Nagar, police said on Tuesday. According to officials, the accused was arrested after a late-night gunfight on Monday night.

The accused, identified as Asgar Ali, a resident of Adhiyara police station, was injured in the exchange of fire and is currently undergoing treatment at the District Hospital Ambedkar Nagar, they said. Asgar Ali had been on the run since an FIR is filed against him on December 3rd, 2023, based on a complaint alleging the rape of a minor girl in the village of Adhiriya.

Acting on a tip-off, the police team spotted the suspect near Mirpur Bhatta around 10:20 PM on Monday. When police tried to stop him, Asgar Ali opened fire on the police, injuring one officer. In self-defence, the police retaliated, injuring the accused in the leg.

“When the police team laid siege, the suspect went near Mirpur Bhatta and started firing at the police team to kill the personnel. After a policeman got injured during the firing, the police team retaliated in self-defence, in which the accused got injured by a bullet in his leg and fell on the spot. Who was taken into police custody by the police team,” said an official.

During interrogation, Asgar Ali confessed to his crime and a 315 bore pistol with one live and one empty cartridge was recovered from his possession.The injured accused and the police were sent to District Hospital Ambedkar Nagar for first aid and other legal proceedings are underway.