Guwahati city police effectively blocked numerous attempts by cattle traffickers to bring livestock to Meghalaya before Christmas as part of a proactive crackdown on cow smuggling activities, according to Organiser. As a result of the vigilant actions, 14 cow smugglers operating close to the border between Assam and Meghalaya were apprehended and 252 animals were saved.

A committed squad from the Sonapur police station stopped a Tata Ultra (AS01 QC 0994) close to Digaru point on 19th December and intercepted the smuggling of 19 live cattle. Two individuals from the Morigaon district, 26-year-old Md Iftikar Hussain and 50-year-old Md Suruj Ali were taken into custody due to the prompt action by police.

The smuggling of 28 live cattle was stopped when the Guwahati city police, operating out of the Khetri police station, seized a truck (NL01 AD 1142) close to Dimoria College. Smugglers 26-year-old Ajgarh Ali and 30-year-old Altap Ali from Abhayapuri were caught which was an important development in curtailing the illicit activity.

A team from the Sonapur police station blocked a truck (AS26 C 8927) on 18th December, near Digaru to prohibit 24 live cattle from being smuggled from Silapathar to Meghalaya. The arrests of 28-year-old Ikramul Ali of Khetri, and 26-year-old Karim Ali of Sonapur demonstrated the city police’s determination to prosecute individuals engaged in the illegal trade.

On 17th December near Jorabat, two lorries (AS01QC6486 & AS31 C 1082) trying to smuggle 61 live cattle to Meghalaya were thwarted by a police force. The action is a component of a larger plan to break up major cow smuggling networks, even if authorities have not revealed the identity of the smugglers they have nabbed.

The same day a crew from the Khetri police station stopped a truck (NL01 AC 2765) that was transporting thirty cattle that were destined for Meghalaya in the Kahikuchi area. 23-year-old Abdul Karim and 20-year-old Babu Hussain were arrested which illustrated the city police’s steadfast commitment to putting an end to unlawful activity.

A container truck (AS01 QC 6216) was halted by the police earlier on 9th December at Jorabat Link Road to prevent the smuggling of 20 cattle to Meghalaya. A 19-year-old Jagiroad, Morigaon district resident Firoz Ahmed was taken into custody in relation to the attempt.

The same day, two lorries (AS01FC4531 & NL01AB3849) that were trying to smuggle 70 live cattle to Meghalaya were detained by the police during another operation at the Jorabat crossing. The police are nevertheless dedicated to continuing their attempts to stop these illegal acts, even though the smugglers were able to flee.

Cattle smuggling networks repeatedly witnessed a spike in activity at the start of November. From 1st November to 3rd December 2023 Guwahati police caught up to 17 cow smugglers and freed 266 cows from their hold according to the data.

There was a shooting incident involving a group of Karimganj police and Border Security Force (BSF) officers and cattle smugglers from Bangladesh, reported India Today North East. The incident happened at Karimganj’s Ballia border.

A bunch of livestock traffickers from Bangladesh tried to cross the border into India, which led to the altercation. The BSF staff at the border took action in response to the circumstances. The squad got into a confrontation with the cattle smugglers in an attempt to drive them away, which resulted in several apprehensive moments. Witnesses claimed to have heard gunfire while the BSF dealt with the infiltrators. One of the cattle smugglers was able to escape the scene as a result of the gunfight.

The Border Security Force (BSF) effectively stopped a cross-border smuggling attempt in a recent operation near the international border in Meghalaya, saving 37 cows that were on their way to Bangladesh, per a report in The Sentinel. The operation began as a result of intelligence reports indicating a possible smuggling attempt.

Based on intelligence gathered, BSF personnel began a targeted operation in a densely forested area along the Jowai road, according to credible sources. Cattle smugglers have started to prefer this route because of its proximity to extensive woodland cover, which offers a perfect cover for their illicit activities.

After a thorough search of the wooded area, the squad found a gang of smugglers who were moving a large number of cows across the border. The animals were left behind as the accused hurriedly left the location after coming under fire from the BSF personnel. About 37 bovines were saved as a result of the successful operation which also stopped their unauthorised movement to Bangladesh.

According to sources, cattle smugglers frequently take advantage of the darkness to stealthily transport their load across the border. An ongoing difficulty for border security authorities is the strategic use of the Jowai route which travels through densely forested areas and creates an environment favourable for such criminal activities.