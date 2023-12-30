Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a road show in Ayodhya on 30th December from the airport to the railway station, which has been named Ayodhya Dhaam Railway Station. A large number of people were gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him. One of them was Iqbal Ansari, who was a litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir land dispute case. Moreover, several people from the Muslim community were there with him showering flowers on the prime minister.

Babri petitioner Iqbal Ansari throws flowers on PM Narendra Modi to welcome in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/2ozZPNenlD — News Arena India (@NewsArenaIndia) December 30, 2023

In an interview with TV9, Iqbal Ansari asserted that anyone visiting Ayodhya is their guest. It is their dharma and tradition to greet and assist them. He said that our nation’s prime minister arrived and we showered him with flowers. He claimed that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and all others were present there to welcome PM Modi.

He said that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of everyone in the country and a lot of development has taken place in Ayodhya under his leadership. He mentioned that once Ayodhya had a small train station which has since been refurbished and added that there is now an airport but it didn’t have one before. He further said that he would most certainly like to be part of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on 22nd January 2023. He stressed, “People are being invited and I will attend if I am extended an invitation.”

Iqbal Ansari responded that since Narendra Modi is the prime minister of India and is visiting Ayodhya, therefore, he should be received warmly when asked if he had already decided to greet the latter. Everyone in the country should follow Ayodhya’s example. We all live together with one another and participate in religious rituals as well. He remarked that it is a matter of pride for the people of Ayodhya that the PM is currently there and conveyed that the latter was the reason behind Ayodhya’s beauty.

Notably, the initial invitation to the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event was sent to Iqbal Ansari. “It may be the divine wish of Lord Ram that I get the first invitation. I accept it,” stated the visibly overjoyed man. He had previously pointed out that the construction of the temple in Ayodhya is comparable to the beginning of a new phase in the city’s development.

He highlighted, “I am very happy to have a temple in Ayodhya. There has been mutual harmony and no discrimination with anyone from the beginning. The temple will encourage positive sentiment and provide employment to the people of the city. The way many plans have been prepared here it seems that Ayodhya will also have a lot of industries.”

Hashim Ansari, Iqbal Ansari’s father was the main plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute. He had carried on the legal battle before the Supreme Court after his father’s death, however, applauded the court’s judgment after it granted Hindus ownership of the Ram Janmbhoomi site in a landmark ruling in November 2019.