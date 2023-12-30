Saturday, December 30, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIqbal Ansari, who was the principal plaintiff in the Ram Janmbhoomi title suit, showers...
News Reports
Updated:

Iqbal Ansari, who was the principal plaintiff in the Ram Janmbhoomi title suit, showers flowers on PM Modi in Ayodhya, lauds govt for development work

Iqbal Ansari said that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of everyone in the country and a lot of development has taken place in Ayodhya under his leadership

OpIndia Staff
12

Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducted a road show in Ayodhya on 30th December from the airport to the railway station, which has been named Ayodhya Dhaam Railway Station. A large number of people were gathered on both sides of the road to welcome him. One of them was Iqbal Ansari, who was a litigant in the Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir land dispute case. Moreover, several people from the Muslim community were there with him showering flowers on the prime minister.

In an interview with TV9, Iqbal Ansari asserted that anyone visiting Ayodhya is their guest. It is their dharma and tradition to greet and assist them. He said that our nation’s prime minister arrived and we showered him with flowers. He claimed that Hindus, Muslims, Sikhs, Christians and all others were present there to welcome PM Modi.

He said that Narendra Modi is the Prime Minister of everyone in the country and a lot of development has taken place in Ayodhya under his leadership. He mentioned that once Ayodhya had a small train station which has since been refurbished and added that there is now an airport but it didn’t have one before. He further said that he would most certainly like to be part of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on 22nd January 2023. He stressed, “People are being invited and I will attend if I am extended an invitation.”

Iqbal Ansari responded that since Narendra Modi is the prime minister of India and is visiting Ayodhya, therefore, he should be received warmly when asked if he had already decided to greet the latter. Everyone in the country should follow Ayodhya’s example. We all live together with one another and participate in religious rituals as well. He remarked that it is a matter of pride for the people of Ayodhya that the PM is currently there and conveyed that the latter was the reason behind Ayodhya’s beauty.

Notably, the initial invitation to the Ram Mandir Bhoomi Pujan event was sent to Iqbal Ansari. “It may be the divine wish of Lord Ram that I get the first invitation. I accept it,” stated the visibly overjoyed man. He had previously pointed out that the construction of the temple in Ayodhya is comparable to the beginning of a new phase in the city’s development.

He highlighted, “I am very happy to have a temple in Ayodhya. There has been mutual harmony and no discrimination with anyone from the beginning. The temple will encourage positive sentiment and provide employment to the people of the city. The way many plans have been prepared here it seems that Ayodhya will also have a lot of industries.”

Hashim Ansari, Iqbal Ansari’s father was the main plaintiff in the Ram Janmabhoomi title dispute. He had carried on the legal battle before the Supreme Court after his father’s death, however, applauded the court’s judgment after it granted Hindus ownership of the Ram Janmbhoomi site in a landmark ruling in November 2019.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,200SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com