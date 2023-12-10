Sunday, December 10, 2023
Gruesome beheading incidents send shockwaves across 2 states: UP man kills mother, Odisha man kills wife, both roam around with severed heads

Dinesh in UP killed his mother Kamala Devi because she was not transferring land to Dinesh. Arjun Bagha in Odisha killed his wife on the suspicion of an extramarital affair.

Arjun Bagha of Odisha committed beheading. Image Source: Odisha TV
Two separate cases of beheading sent shockwaves across Uttar Pradesh and Odisha on Saturday (9th December). In the Sitapur district of Uttar Pradesh, a man named Dinesh killed his mother Kamala Devi because she was not transferring land to him. After this, he roamed the village for some time with the severed head of his mother in one hand and a weapon in the other. Similarly, one Arjun Bagha in the Nayagarh district of Odisha killed his wife on the suspicion of an extramarital affair. Arjun carried the severed head in a bag to the police station where he surrendered.

Beheading in Sitapur Uttar Pradesh

In Mejapur village under the Talgaon police station area of Sitapur, Dinesh Pasi cut his mother’s head with a shovel and hid the headless body in the house. The police revealed this murder case.

Kamla Devi (65) of Mirzapur in Talgaon was sitting outside the house. In the afternoon, her son Dinesh came with a shovel and ran to attack his mother. Seeing him in this condition, the mother started running. Dinesh caught Kamala on the road and beheaded her with a shovel.

After this beheading, with the severed head in one hand and a weapon in the other, he roamed the village for some time before he ran towards the forest. After searching for three hours, the police caught the accused with the weapon used in the murder. The severed head was also recovered from him. Superintendent of Police Chakresh Mishra said that the accused was under the influence of alcohol.

Murder in Nayagarh Odisha

In the Bidapaju village under Banigochha police station in the Daspalla of Nayagarh district, Arjun Bagha suspected that his wife was having an extra-marital affair. The couple had many quarrels in the past. On 9th December, the couple quarrelled again when Arjun lost his temper and beheaded his wife using an axe.

After committing this beheading, Arjun Bagha packed the severed head in a bag and carried it to the police station where he surrendered. The authorities authorities confiscated the bag, apprehended Arjun, and commenced an interrogation. An investigation into the incident has been officially launched by the police.

