Friday, December 8, 2023
HomeCrimeBihar: Female students in the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Nalanda accuse HOD...
CrimeNews Reports
Updated:

Bihar: Female students in the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Nalanda accuse HOD and other doctors of sexual harassment

On 6th December 2023, there was an oral examination at the medical college. After the exams, the female students returned to their rooms. Subsequently, they were called to the college via phone. Upon their arrival, the HOD individually summoned each student to his room and engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

OpIndia Staff
Bihar Nalanda Medical College Students
Bihar Nalanda Medical College Students. Image Source: Bhaskar
1

Nalanda, the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is currently in the news due to allegations of sexual exploitation at the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri. Several female students of this institute have come forward, accusing five individuals, including the Head of Department (HOD), of engaging in molestation.

Bihar Police has said through a post on X that a case has been registered against HOD Vijender Prasad, Dr Nirmal Kumar, Dr Jitesh, Dr Ajay Kumar and Clerk Niranjan Kumar and further action is being taken.

According to reports, the students allege that the HOD attempted to kiss them in his room, insisting it was necessary to pass the exams. The accused individuals also allegedly directed the students to go to the bathroom and suggested that the female students would pass the exams if they reciprocated with sexual favours to the accused. The students have further accused them of coercing inappropriate conversations.

On 6th December 2023, there was an oral examination at the medical college. After the exams, the female students returned to their rooms. Subsequently, they were called to the college via phone. Upon their arrival, the HOD individually summoned each student to his room and engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

A student said, “Sir said that you have got such low marks. What will you do? Will you pass or fail? I said I wanted to pass. He said, ‘Let’s go to the bathroom’. When I refused, he grabbed me forcefully. I started crying and he left me. Dr. Ajay Kumar and Dr. Jitesh Kumar held me.”

According to another student, the accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. She was asked what she would do in return if she was declared the topper of the exam. Dr Nirmal Kumar allegedly asked her to touch his feet and seek blessings. But as soon as she bent down to touch the feet, he tried to kiss her. The aggrieved students are studying the course of OT Assistant.

The students also alleged that initially their allegations were not taken seriously. The police sent them back from the police station. However, the local outpost in charge Anita Kumari has denied the allegation. She said that the police are investigating the case, after which further action will be taken. College principal Dr Ashok Kumar said the district magistrate has formed a team to investigate the matter.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

News Reports

Ethics Committee panel tables report on Mahua Moitra, recommends her expulsion in the ‘cash for query’ scandal, calls for intense inquiry: Details

ANI -
The Ethics Committee report probing 'Unethical Conduct' of Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra in the "cash for query" case that was tabled in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday recommended that Moitra "may be expelled" from the Lok Sabha
News Reports

Tamil Nadu Church groups which led Kudankulam protests, receive foreign funds even after FRCA cancellation, MP writes to MHA: Read full details

Siddhi Somani -
In the year 2015, the then MoS for Ministry of Home Affairs, Kiren Rijiju suspended the FCRA registration of the Church groups- Tuticorin Diocesan, Association and 2 other NGOs based on the adverse reports received from the intelligence agencies. The government then froze the bank accounts of the said NGOs and stated that the organizations were using foreign funds for anti-national activities.

I-T raids on Congress MP Dhiraj Sahu and massive liquor empire spread across Odisha and Jharkhand, 300 crores in cash seized so far, counting...

Cash for Query: Ethics Committee report on Mahua Moitra tabled in Lok Sabha, the TMC MP says “Maa Durga aa gayi hai, ab dekhenge”

24 hours, 10 deaths: Demise of infants at govt-run Murshidabad hospital in Mamata’s West Bengal exposes the State’s poor medical infrastructure

‘Shashi Tharoor should be in jail’: Mahua Moitra’s ex Jai Anant drops another explosive post. Here is what his deleted post claimed about ‘molestation’

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
37,500SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com