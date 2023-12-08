Bihar: Female students in the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Nalanda accuse HOD and other doctors of sexual harassment

Nalanda, the home district of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, is currently in the news due to allegations of sexual exploitation at the Vardhman Institute of Medical Sciences in Pawapuri. Several female students of this institute have come forward, accusing five individuals, including the Head of Department (HOD), of engaging in molestation.

Bihar Police has said through a post on X that a case has been registered against HOD Vijender Prasad, Dr Nirmal Kumar, Dr Jitesh, Dr Ajay Kumar and Clerk Niranjan Kumar and further action is being taken.

According to reports, the students allege that the HOD attempted to kiss them in his room, insisting it was necessary to pass the exams. The accused individuals also allegedly directed the students to go to the bathroom and suggested that the female students would pass the exams if they reciprocated with sexual favours to the accused. The students have further accused them of coercing inappropriate conversations.

On 6th December 2023, there was an oral examination at the medical college. After the exams, the female students returned to their rooms. Subsequently, they were called to the college via phone. Upon their arrival, the HOD individually summoned each student to his room and engaged in inappropriate behaviour.

A student said, “Sir said that you have got such low marks. What will you do? Will you pass or fail? I said I wanted to pass. He said, ‘Let’s go to the bathroom’. When I refused, he grabbed me forcefully. I started crying and he left me. Dr. Ajay Kumar and Dr. Jitesh Kumar held me.”

According to another student, the accused were in an inebriated state at the time of the incident. She was asked what she would do in return if she was declared the topper of the exam. Dr Nirmal Kumar allegedly asked her to touch his feet and seek blessings. But as soon as she bent down to touch the feet, he tried to kiss her. The aggrieved students are studying the course of OT Assistant.

The students also alleged that initially their allegations were not taken seriously. The police sent them back from the police station. However, the local outpost in charge Anita Kumari has denied the allegation. She said that the police are investigating the case, after which further action will be taken. College principal Dr Ashok Kumar said the district magistrate has formed a team to investigate the matter.