On 24th December, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly condemned the statement given by DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran against the people of Bihar and Uttar Pradesh. BJP’s state president, Samrat Choudhary, said he would like to know from Lalu Prasad Yadav and CM Nitish Kumar how Maran insulted Bihar. He questioned if Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), Congress Party, and Janata Dal-United (JDU) would apologise for the statement. Notably, RJD, JDU and Congress are part of I.N.D.I Alliance with DMK.

Choudhary said that the BJP and the people of Bihar would not tolerate any such kind of insult and demanded an apology from Dayanidhi. In case Dayanidhi does not apologise, the BJP will protest against it. Launching a fresh attack on Lalu Prasad’s family, Choudhary said that ED-CBI was after them. He accused the Yadav family of looting bihar and harming the future of the children by acquiring land in exchange for jobs in the Railways. Choudhary called Yudavs a family of thieves who robbed Bihar to fill their coffers. “These people cannot feel ashamed. Send them any kind of notice, and they will still live happily. Remember when Lalu was arrested? He was laughing,” Choudhary said.

Challenging the I.N.D.I Alliance, Choudhary said Tejashwi Yadav and Nitish Kumar have not shared the stage for several days. He said, “The people of the ‘India’ alliance have understood, and I challenge the people of the ‘India’ alliance that in the 2024 elections, whether it’s Nitish Kumar, Lalu Yadav, or Lal Jhanda’s people, no one’s account will be opened.”

Tejashwi Yadav reacted to Dayanidhi’s statement

Reacting to Dayanidhi’s statement, Tejashwi Yadav, deputy CM of Bihar, said, “Karunanidhi’s party is the DMK. The DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We disagree with it. The labourers from UP and Bihar are demanded all over the country… If any such statement has come forth, then we condemn it… It would have made sense if he had said that people of a particular community are cleaning gutters. Why should people of a particular community should clean? But he is saying that people of Bihar and UP are coming to clean gutters, which is condemnable. Leaders of all parties should refrain from making such statements. This is one country. We, the people of Bihar, respect the people of other regions, and we expect the same. Such statements should not have been made…”

#WATCH | Patna, Bihar: On DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran's Statement, Bihar Deputy CM Tejashwi Yadav says, "Karunanidhi's party is the DMK. The DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do… pic.twitter.com/qtEuDUOYcr — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2023

Dayanidhi insulted the people of UP and Bihar

On 23rd December, Dayanidhi Maran insulted the people of UP and Bihar and said, “Hindi-speaking people are cleaning toilets and roads for us.” He became one of the several leaders of the I.N.D.I Alliance, who have insulted Hindus and people who live in the northern states of the country.