In a shocking incident, Khalistani terrorists reportedly targeted Satish Kumar, the president of Lakshmi Narayan Temple in Surrey, Canada on December 27. The attackers shot at least 14 rounds of fire at the house of Kumar’s son.

The incident unfolded at around 8:03 a.m. on December 27 in the 14900 block of 80 Avenue, India Today reported. According to a Surrey Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) statement, the targeted residence belongs to the family of Satish Kumar, the president of the Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey.

The president of a major Hindu temple, Satish Kumar of Lakshmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey, Canada, was attacked by Khalistani supporters. His house was targeted with at least 14 rounds fired last night.@RishabhMPratap with the latest updates. pic.twitter.com/jLZvvi58ld — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) December 29, 2023

Satish Kumar told India Today that his son’s house was attacked and at least 14 shots were fired at it. No one was hurt in the shooting, but the house was damaged by bullet holes. “I can’t say whether (the attack) was by Khalistanis or some extortionist. Police are investigating the case,” said Kumar, adding that the temple was also targeted by alleged Khalistani activists in the past.

Police remained on the site for several hours, reviewing evidence, questioning witnesses, and combing the area for possible CCTV footage.

The Surrey RCMP General Investigation Unit has taken over the case, and police are probing the motive behind the attack. Reports suggest that the attack was in retaliation for the temple’s stance against Khalistani Extremist fanatics. Last month, when Khalistani radicals assembled to attack the temple buildings, a counter-protest was held at this temple.

As reported earlier, the Khalistani elements harassed the Hindu devotees outside Laxmi Narayan Mandir in Surrey in Canada on November 27, 2023, prompting the Hindu community to respond with a peaceful counter-protest. Hindu protestors waved religious saffron flags with Om printed on them and chanted Vande Mataram while the patriotic song played in the background. They also raised anti-Khalistan slogans such as ‘Neem Ka Patta Kadwa Hai, Khalistani bha*wa hai’, ‘Khalistan is porkistan’ and others. This is the third time Khalistan supporters have attacked the Lakshmi Narayan temple or its members.