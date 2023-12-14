On Thursday (14th December) Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud refused to intervene and adjourn the hearing on the bail plea of AAP leader Satyendra Kumar Jain listed before another Supreme Court bench headed by Justice Bela Trivedi. The hearing is regarding a money laundering case against the AAP leader. CJI DY Chandrachud said that the judge concerned will take the decision.

Senior advocate Abhishek Singhvi, representing Satyendra Jain, who is currently on interim bail, urged a bench consisting of Chief Justice of India (CJI), Justice J B Pardiwala, and Justice Manoj Misra to postpone the scheduled hearing on his client’s plea by the Justice Trivedi-led bench later in the day.

Singhvi mentioned that a bench, including Justice AS Bopanna and Justice Trivedi, had already considered significant arguments in the case. However, the matter is currently scheduled before a bench, and Justice Bopanna is not part of this particular bench. Abhishek Manu Singhvi said, “This case was listed before Justice AS Bopanna. He had heard it for 2.5 hours. Now the case is listed before Justice Bela Trivedi.”

In his response, CJI said, “I will not control what the judge is doing in the matter listed before her. The judge who has the case will decide. I cannot. I cannot take a call.”

Insisting the CJI to look into this case, Abhishek Manu Singhvi continued, “We wish to only seek a deferment. If you (the CJI) can kindly see the case papers once.” Reacting sharply to this, the CJI said, “Only the judge before whom the matter is listed will take a call. I will not.”

During a previous hearing on Satyendra Jain’s bail plea, Justice Trivedi declined the request to postpone the matter until January, when Justice Bopanna is anticipated to resume court duties. Despite Jain being on interim medical bail, Justice Trivedi did not grant the adjournment but provided Jain’s counsel with the option to bring up the matter before the Chief Justice of India. The CJI has now refused to intervene.

Jain was granted interim bail on May 26, and is currently appealing the top court for regular bail.

What is the case against Satyendar Jain?

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) initially filed a case against Satyendra Jain under Sections 13(2) (criminal misconduct by a public servant) read with 13(e) (disproportionate assets) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988.

The case alleged that between 2015 and 2017, Jain acquired movable properties in the names of various individuals without satisfactory accounting. Subsequently, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) also registered a case, claiming that several companies, beneficially owned and controlled by Jain, received accommodation entries totalling ₹4.81 crores from shell companies. These funds were allegedly transferred to Kolkata-based entry operators through a hawala route.