Just a week after coming to power in Telangana, the Congress government in the state has approved the allocation of Rs 2,45,93,847 crore to host an Islamic congregation in Nematnagar village of Pargi Mandal in Vikarabad district from 6th to 8th January 2024. The Tabliqhi Jamat-organised Subaee Deeni Ijtema is expected to draw between three and five lakh Muslims from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh.

Pargi Mandal of Vikarabad district. (Source: Organiser)

After careful consideration and conversation with Chief Minister Revanh Reddy, Parigi Congress MLA Dr. T RamMohan Reddy stated he was able to swiftly acquire the funds marking his first major achievement since taking office just over a week ago. Syed Umar Jaleel, Secretary of Minority Welfare, released an order stating that the money from multiple departments had been approved for the program.

The Vikarabad district collector suggested setting aside the sum to provide several amenities at the venue. He is going to receive the money allotted by the Waqf Board. The CEO of the Waqf Board has been selected by the government as the nodal officer responsible for guaranteeing the timely completion of the proposed works.

GO-RT-123 issued by Syed Umar Jaleel. (Source: Organiser)

The different divisions receive their share of the assigned monies. A contribution of Rs 85 lakh has been made to Mission Bhagiratha which is focused on SUMP development and water delivery. The building of pipelines from ponds to the congregation location has been assigned a sum of Rs 68 lakh. The Panchayat Raj Engineering Department would supervise the development of the roads and parking areas with a budget of Rs 40 lakh. For Rs 48,35,847, transformers are going to be installed to provide a continuous power supply and transmission. The cost of the maintenance work would be Rs 4.58 lakh.

Earlier, when the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) was in power, on 23rd August, the district collector for Vikarabad calculated that about 7 crores would be needed for the occasion and he forwarded the proposal to the government for approval. Subaee Deeni Ijtema preparations are already underway.

Salman Khan, a member of Hyderabad Youth Courage NGO who was detained in a case involving bogus crowd fundraising and is subject to the Preventive Detention Act urged other Muslims to show up in strength for this rally. The media was told by the locals that three to five lakh Muslims are anticipated to travel to Parigi, which is located 85 kilometres from Hyderabad. This three-day Islamic assembly is scheduled to include members of Delhi Hazrat Nizamuddin.

Noatbly, in 2019 Syed Umar Jaleel, an IAS officer and former Vikarabad district collector was suspended for seven months. His willful breach of an Election Commission order by opening sealed 122 EVMs and VVPATs in the strong rooms resulted in this disciplinary penalty. It is important to remember that he took these measures despite a petition on the Vikarabad assembly elections still sitting in the high court and awaiting a decision.

He was appointed as the Commissioner of Intermediate Education and the Secretary of the Intermediate Board following a seven-month suspension. He subsequently announced his retirement in September 2022. Surprisingly, the BRS government once again elevated him to a prominent position in July 2022. This time for a two-year tenure, he assumed the duties of Secretary and Commissioner of the Telangana Minority Welfare Department.

A similar gathering was conducted by Tablighi Jamaat in Delhi in March 2020 during which the deadly Covid virus was prevalent and most of the attendees were infected. Moreover, they scattered around the nation, causing the virus to spread widely. It was found after a police inquiry that a large number of foreigners attended this event as well and travelled to different regions of the nation which presented a security danger.

The Tablighi Jamaat congregation and its activities are prohibited in many Islamic countries. Saudi Arabia outlawed Tablighi Jamaat in December 2021, referring to it as “one of the gates of terrorism.” The Tablighi Jamaat was outlawed and classified as an extremist organisation in Kazakhstan in 2013. Additionally, Iran, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan forbade the Islamic movement.