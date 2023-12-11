Congress’s Rajya Sabha MP Dhiraj Prasad Sahu is at the centre of the biggest IT raid ever in the country. So far, over 400 crores of unaccounted cash has been recovered from the premises of Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Private Limited and its related organisations, where Sahu is a partner. Amidst the controversy around recovery of such a massive cache of cash, old photographs of Dhiraj Sahu posing with tigers and guns have gone viral on social media.

Undated photographs of Sahu posing with a tiger and a cheetah at a zoo in Singapore are making rounds on social media. It is unclear when these photos were taken.

Apart from photos with tigers, Sahu’s photographs posing with rifles have also gone viral. These photographs were posted on Facebook in March this year when Olympic Athlete and world champion in shooting, Alejandra Zavala, visited his residence in Delhi.

Earlier, his old tweets criticising the Modi government went viral, where he claimed the Indian economy was in a bad shape.

नोटबन्दी ने भारतीय अर्थव्यवस्था की कमर को पूरी तरह से तोड़कर रख दिया।



नोटबंदी ने अपने एक भी लक्ष्य को पूरा करने की बजाय देश की अर्थव्यवस्था को तबाह करने का काम किया। #नोटबंदी_अर्थतंत्र_की_बरसी — Dhiraj Prasad Sahu (@dpsahuINC) November 8, 2021

Who is Dhiraj Prasad Sahu

Dhiraj Prasad Sahu is a Rajya Sabha MP for Congress from Jharkhand. His family has been associated with the Congress party since independence. He became Rajya Sabha MP in by-polls in 2009 for the first time. In 2010, he was re-elected as RS MP for the second time; in 2018, he was re-elected for RS by Congress for the third time.

Dhiraj Sahu actively participates in parliamentary proceedings. Sahu was also part of Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra. In recent raids at Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt Ltd, where Dhiraj Prasad Sahu is a partner, the Income Tax Department recovered over 400 cr of unaccounted cash. Congress Party has distanced itself from their own MP after the recovery of the cash.