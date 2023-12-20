Wednesday, December 20, 2023
HomeNews ReportsCongress wants Caste Census but says Caste is needless when their alliance MPs are...
News ReportsPolitics
Updated:

Congress wants Caste Census but says Caste is needless when their alliance MPs are caught insulting the Vice President

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, "One should not talk like this. One should avoid provoking people. Chairman said the insult that happened was caste-based and that farmers were also insulted, but my caste is also always attacked and I don't say anything."

OpIndia Staff
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge (Image Source: Hindustan Times)
7

On Tuesday (19th December), Opposition members of Parliaments (MPs) were seen mocking Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar. Expressing his anguish and pain over these shameful happenings in the Parliament, the Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar said he was feeling personally hurt by the targeting of his farmer and Jat background. Reacting to this, the Congress president Malikarjun Kharge said on Wednesday that caste should not be dragged into every issue and used to incite people. Notably, the Congress party has batted for caste census for its political gains, and now targeting the Vice President as he expressed his disappointment over the insult.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said, “One should not talk like this. One should avoid provoking people. Chairman said the insult that happened was caste-based and that farmers were also insulted, but my caste is also always attacked and I don’t say anything.”

The entire I.N.D.I. alliance, in partnership with Congress and Rahul Gandhi, is advocating for a caste-based census and the concept of ‘proportional representation based on population.’ The unveiled caste census data in Bihar has set the stage, and against this backdrop, Rahul Gandhi consistently emphasised that a Congress government will conduct a comprehensive nationwide caste census, urging the Modi government to reveal its results.

Rahul Gandhi claims that caste-related statistics were recorded during the 2010-11 census. The Congress government remained in power until 2014. However, the census data was released in 2011. Now, the question arises: did Congress refrain from releasing the caste census data because they feared losing their vote bank? If not, then why were these figures not disclosed until 2014? The sudden recall of this census by Congress raises political questions.

The recent love and affection of Congress for OBCs is politically motivated. Rahul Gandhi’s assertion regarding Congress advocating for the welfare of the OBC community is contradicted by historical facts. The Congress has consistently opposed the interests of the OBC community, particularly evident in their stance on reservations, often citing the Mandal Commission. Notably, the commission was established during Morarji Desai’s Janata Party government in 1979, with its report published in 1980.

Despite this, during Indira Gandhi’s tenure from 1980 to 1984 and Rajiv Gandhi’s term from 1984 to 1989, the Mandal Commission recommendations were not implemented. It was only in 1990, under the Janata Dal government, with support from the BJP, that the Mandal Commission recommendations were finally put into effect. Thus, Rahul Gandhi’s claim is once again found to be inaccurate in light of historical events.

Even in the recently concluded assembly elections, Congress made the caste census their main issue. Now, Rahul Gandhi has recorded the mimicry of India’s Vice President done by TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee. While ignoring the gross disrespect shown towards the post of the Vice President, Mallikarjun Kharge is trying to insist that caste should not be brought into the discussion.

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
Searched termsMallikarjun Kharge news, Kharge issues
OpIndia Staff
OpIndia Staffhttps://www.opindia.com
Staff reporter at OpIndia

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

‘I will make you a SHO if you sleep with me’: DSP Faiz Ahmed Khan suspended over sexual harassment of a female inspector in...

OpIndia Staff -

Man who harassed South Korean vlogger in Pune arrested after video goes viral

OpIndia Staff -

‘Congress is demanding funds from us, they don’t even have money for samosas’: JDU MP Sunil Kumar Pintu calls INDI meeting a complete failure

OpIndia Staff -

‘India-US partnership strong, extremist groups operating on foreign soil a matter of concern’: PM Modi over bilateral relations and claims of Pannun assassination plot

OpIndia Staff -

‘Saket Gokhale spreading vicious lies with obvious malafide intent’: Minister Piyush Goyal accuses the TMC MP of narrating fictitious conversation over suspension of MPs

OpIndia Staff -

Vice President’s mimicry is not the first unparliamentary display by the Opposition: Here’s a look at their track record of misconduct

Pragya Bakshi Sharma -

Married 6-7 girls under false identities: Security agencies suspect Kashmiri fraudster arrested from Odisha of ‘love jihad’, ISI terror links

OpIndia Staff -

‘Nobody is forced to go’: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar responds to criticism of govt’s decision to recruit 10,000 workers to be sent to...

OpIndia Staff -

Guwahati police rescue 252 cows being taken to Meghalaya before Christmas, nab 14 cattle smugglers operating near the Assam-Meghalaya border

OpIndia Staff -

UP: Faiz Alam poses as Suraj to lure a Hindu girl, rapes and impregnates her before forcing her to abort, abandons her to marry...

राहुल पाण्डेय -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com