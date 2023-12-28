On Thursday (28th December), Congress leader Rahul Gandhi addressed a huge rally in Maharashtra’s Nagpur citing the occasion of the Congress’ 139th foundation day. Speaking at the party’s ‘Hain Taiyyar Hum’ rally, he stated that the Congress will conduct a caste census if it comes to power at the Centre post the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

During his address, the 53-year-old Congress leader also slammed the central government over the unemployment rate. He said unemployment in the country has peaked at its highest point in the last 40 years. Gandhi also asserted that there is a war going on between two ideologies in the country and the upcoming general elections will be a battle of two ideologies.

Gandhi also claimed that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is devoid of democracy. “Unlike the BJP, even a junior Congress worker can question and disagree with top party leaders,” he told the media. The Wayanad MP additionally stated that Vice Chancellors are chosen not on merit but because they belong to a particular organization.

The Congress Party launched its campaign for the Lok Sabha elections next year in Maharashtra with the ‘Hain Tayyar Hum’ rally. The event was attended by Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and many top party leaders from Maharashtra and other states, but former President Sonia Gandhi and General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra did not attend the rally.