‘Cyclone Michaung’: Deep depression in the Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during the next 24 hours, to hit by December 4

The deep depression formed in the Southwest Bay of Bengal will likely ‘intensify’ into a Cyclonic Storm during the next 24 hours, the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) updated as of 11:30 AM on 2nd December. If the depression intensifies and the storm develops, it will be named ‘Cyclone Michaung’.

Based on the formula followed for naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR), the name ‘Michaung’ was suggested by Myanmar. The term signifies strength and resilience. Upon formation, this cyclone will mark the fourth cyclonic storm in the Bay of Bengal, and the sixth cyclone to develop in the Indian Ocean in 2023.

In the wake of the likely formation of ‘Cyclone Michaung’, the IMD has warned that from 3rd December, the intensity of downpouring and windfall on the northern Tamil Nadu coast and the southern Andhra Pradesh coast will likely increase.

To warn farmers and people residing in the coastal regions, the IMD has issued yellow and red warnings for certain districts falling on the East Coast along with the timeline of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall.  

(DISTRICTWISE NOWCAST WARNINGS, Green means no warning, yell

As per the IMD, Rayalaseema may witness heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 3rd and 4th December, while parts of Odisha are set to receive Heavy to Very Heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 5th December. Similarly, heavy to very heavy rainfall (115.6 to 204.4 mm) on 3rd December is expected in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

However, the IMD has issued a red warning for coastal areas of Andra Pradesh and Yanam as it could receive heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rainfalls (above 204.4mm) on 4th & 5th December. 

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the apex weather agency also shared details about the wind system including their direction, wind speed, and probable areas it could hit in the next few days. 

(Observed and Forecast track of the wind system in the Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify in a cyclonic storm, Credits -IMD)
(Observed and Forecast cone of uncertainty of areas that may have impact of the wind system in the Bay of Bengal, likely to intensify in a cyclonic storm, Credits -IMD)

Regarding the current location of the wind system, the IMD tweeted, “Deep depression over Southwest Bay of Bengal lay centered at 1130 hrs IST of 2nd Dec over same region about 440 km east southeast of Puducherry, 420 km southeast of Chennai, 540 km southeast of Nellore, 650 km south southeast of Bapatla, and 650 km south southeast of Machilipatnam.”

IMD noted that it expects a likely formation of a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours. The post added, “Likely to move west-north-westwards and intensify into a Cyclonic Storm over Southwest Bay of Bengal during next 24 hours. Thereafter, it would move north-westwards and reach the west-central Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by 4th December forenoon.”

According to the IMD, the cyclonic storm would then move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast, and cross the South Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam during the forenoon of 5th December as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph gusting up to 100 kmph. 

In the wake of cyclone Michaung, the Puducherry government has declared a holiday for colleges in Puducherry, Karaikal, and Yanam regions.

On Friday (1st December), the National Crisis Management Committee (NCMC), headed by Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba reviewed the preparedness of state governments and central ministries and concerned departments to mitigate the effects of cyclone Michaung intensifying in the Bay of Bengal. 

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has made 18 teams available to Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Puducherry and 10 additional teams have been kept ready. 

The statement said that rescue and relief teams of the Coast Guard, Army and Navy along with ships and aircraft have been kept ready on standby.

