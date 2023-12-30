A 20-year-old youth named Mahir was stabbed 50 times in Delhi’s Bhagirathi Vihar area on Wednesday (27th December) by 18-year-old Arman for speaking to a girl on video call. It turned out that Arman and Mahir were befriended by the same woman (21).

Arman had met the woman on Instagram. The woman had also befriended Mahir through the social media platform. As per reports, the woman liked Mahir more and this did not go down well with Arman.

Angry about the same, Arman snatched the woman’s phone from her and saw her several video call logs with Mahir.

A few days later, Arman called Mahir and told him to meet him on the pretext of returning the woman’s phone. When Mahir arrived, Arman allegedly stabbed him to death, according to the police.

Another report quotes Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northeast, Joy Tirkey, who said that Mahir had caught the woman speaking to Arman on video call following which Mahir began pursued a verbal argument with Arman.

“She had befriended both boys on Instagram. One day when Mahir reached the girl’s house, he found her speaking with Arman on a video call. Out of jealousy, Mahir abused Arman.”

“On that day, Arman had called Mahir on the pretext of giving the girl’s phone back to him. When he arrived, Arman, Faisal and Sameer stabbed him to death,” said the DCP.

The police have arrested Arman and two of his friends Faisal (21) and Mohammed Sameer (19) based on the statement given by the woman and other evidence.

Mahir’s body was recovered lying on the roadside in a pool of blood. “We got information through a PCR call around 9 pm on 27th December after which an FIR of murder was registered,” the DCP said.

Probe revealed that Mahir was on call with the accused Arman before the murder and both Mahir and Arman had long calls with a woman.

A knife was also found on the spot and the body was shifted to the GTB Hospital mortuary for a post-mortem.

Mahir was working as a supervisor in a company which made flex boards in central Delhi’s Paharganj. A accused have been remanded to judicial custody and a charge sheet will reportedly be filed against them.