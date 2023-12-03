On 3rd December, an explosion took place during a Catholic Mass at Mindanao State University in Marawi, southern Philippines. As per reports, three people died, and at least nine were injured in the incident. The regional police director, Brigadier General Allan Nobleza, said in a statement that the law enforcement agencies are investigating the incident. The agencies are considering possible angles of revenge by pro-Islamic State terrorists.

Notably, in 2017, Islamist terrorists held Marawi under siege for five months. The recent explosion occurred after the Philippine military’s announcement that they had killed 11 terrorists, including members of the Dawlah Islamiyah-Philippines, which is a pro-Islamic State organisation, in a military operation in Maguindanao del Sur province.

Lanao del Sur Governor Mamintal Adiong Jr condemned the violent bombing incident. He emphasised the need to condemn the terrorist attacks on educational institutes and other places that are supposed to promote the culture of peace. The University expressed deep sorrow and condemnation for the bombing. In a Facebook post, the University said the classes would remain suspended until further notice.

As per reports, the worshippers panicked after the explosion occurred during the Catholic mass in the gymnasium at the University. Security chief Taha Mandangan called the incident an “act of terrorism” and emphasised that the attack would lead to potential repercussions.

The authorities said there was a possibility that an improvised explosive device (IED) or a grenade was used in the attack. However, the actual reason for the blast will be apparent after investigation. The security agencies have taken additional measures across the city and checkpoints to prevent further incidents.

Marawi City Mayor Majul Gandamra urged the Muslim and Christian communities to maintain peace.