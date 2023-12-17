Sunday, December 17, 2023
Fact Check: Did a Hindu man masturbate in front of women in UK? No, the perpetrator is Sheraz Riaz

Sheraz Riaz was arrested from the Normanton area of Derby and charged with an act of outraging public decency.

OpIndia Staff
On Thursday (14th December), social media was rife with malicious disinformation that an Indian Hindu man sexually harassed British women at Burton in Staffordshire county of England.

A Hinduphobic X (formerly Twitter) account ‘Pajeet World Order’ shared a video of a man masturbating in front of a woman and her friends and claimed that it was the act of a Hindu, Indian immigrant.

In a tweet (archive), the user claimed, “United Kingdom. A Hindu Indian immigrant sexually harasses a British girl while she is in a restaurant with her friends. This was recorded in Burton #India #Hindu #Hindutva.”

In the disturbing video, a man could be seen making lewd gestures with his hand, pulling his pants down and ejaculating in public. Soon after, Islamists used the dubious claims of’Pajeet World Order’ to abuse Hinduism, its deities and adherents of the Hindu Faith.

“The ‘spirit of Hanuman’ lives inside him,” mocked (archive) one Islamist handle ‘Zenith Horizons’.

“That’s our cuIture Saar pleej respekt it SAAR! I don’t want my Student Visa Revoked SAARRR!!!” tweeted (archive) one Pakistani Muslim handle.

One Pakistani Muslim X handle wrote (archive), “Poor Indian men, no one likes them in Europe, there is nowhere to vent their desires.”

One Islamist shared (archive) a derogatory meme with the caption, “You have to show bobs and vegan. This is our culture.”

While reacting to the same story in a different X thread, one user claimed (archive), “An Indian Hindu immigrant sexually harasses a British girl while she is in a restaurant with her friends This was recorded in Burton Upon Trent… Sick culture!”

The Truth behind the viral claims

Contrary to the claims by Islamists on X (formerly Twitter), the perpetrator was identified as 37-year-old Sheraz Riaz. The police informed that the incident was reported to them on 10th December this year.

According to them, the incident took place on a street in Derby City of England. Riaz was arrested from the Normanton area of Derby and charged with an act of outraging public decency.

Although the accused is out on bail, he will be produced before the Southern Derbyshire Magistrates Court on 8th January next year.

As such, social media claims that the man, who sexually harassed women in a viral video, is Indian turns out to be false.

