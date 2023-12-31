Veer Davinder Singh, popularly known for his ‘heart attack’ paratha stall located in the Model Town of Jalandhar in Punjab, had to encounter an official complaint under section 188 (Disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) at a police station under charges of littering and operating the shop through the late hours at night. Authorities registered a case against him for violating the orders of the Deputy Commissioner. He was initially taken into custody and then let out on bail.

However, Veer Davinder Singh alleged that he was beaten and held prisoner by the police. During a press conference at the Jalandhar Press Club, he stated that he is supporting his family by working night shifts and making parathas in Model Town. He mentioned that popular comedian Kapil Sharma stopped by the store two days ago with his family to eat the paranthas, but when the cops learned about the development, Station House Officer (SHO) Ajaib Singh physically abused him and held him captive inside a room. He urged the higher authorities to take appropriate action against the official.

On the other hand, SHO Ajaib Singh claimed that the locals submitted a complaint against the individual who works to serve parathas from 10 pm to 2 am and his customers throw garbage and create a mess. The Superintendent of Police (SP) Head Quarter also advised Davinder Singh about the same, but he didn’t listen. Furthermore, he allegedly misbehaved with the police personnel deployed to talk to him. They claimed that have all the recordings in their possession. Afterwards, a First Information Report (FIR) was launched against him.

Actor and comic Kapil Sharma and his wife Ginni Chatrath who arrived at her family’s place in Jalandhar savoured the renowned ‘heart attack’ desi ghee parathas recently and complimented Davinder Singh. Kapil Sharma who is known to love paranthas disclosed that he had seen a video of the ‘heart attack’ paratha while he was in Mumbai. He then decided to visit Jalandhar and try it. The couple arrived late at night to relish it after which Kapil Sharma remarked, “This is the taste of real desi ghee of Punjab.”

Davinder Singh previously worked in a hotel before beginning his own business and opening a stall in Jalandhar. A food blogger made a video of the parathas that went viral following which many celebrities came there. A few viewers had joked in the comments section of the footage that people would suffer a heart attack if you served them paranthas drenched in desi ghee. The name ‘heart attack’ parantha stuck from there and gained quite popularity.