Hamas steals humanitarian aid meant for Gazans, IDF shares video

On Sunday (9th December), the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) shared a video on social media wherein Hamas terrorists were seen looting humanitarian aid sent to Gaza by various international organisations.

The terrorists were also seen thrashing a relief worker with a stick and running away with a vehicle, stacked with humanitarian aid.

While sharing the video, IDF said, “Hamas members beat civilians and steal the humanitarian aid they received from international organizations—facilitated by Israel.”

Hamas puts its terrorist goals over Gazans' needs.

“Hamas puts its terrorist goals over Gazans’ needs,” the Israel Defense Forces emphasised.

Humanitarian funds channelled to Hamas

Israel has time and again accused the ‘irredeemably flawed’ United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNPRA) of fuelling the ongoing conflict in Gaza and instilling hatred against the Jewish State.

The question remains whether funds meant for the ‘welfare’ of Palestinians are diverted for terror activities. A case in point is that of a Gaza aid worker named Mohammed Halabi, who transferred $50 million of humanitarian funds to Islamic terror outfit Hamas.

The funds were used to build tunnels and rockets to attack the State of Israel. Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence service described him as “a major figure in the terrorist/military arm of Hamas”.

Halabi, who worked for the global charity ‘World Vision’ transferred 60% of the funds to Hamas terrorists through a “sophisticated and systematic apparatus.”

A report by The Times of Israel stated, “Israel closely supervises aid to try to ensure it bypasses the terror group. But the Hamas-run government benefits from foreign countries footing the bill for schools, hospitals and infrastructure, allowing it to conserve its own resources, including the taxes and customs it collects.”