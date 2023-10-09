Hours after the State of Israel came under attack by Palestinian terror outfit Hamas, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Saturday (7th October) condemned the killing of Israeli civilians.

In a tweet, he said, “Canada strongly condemns the current terrorist attacks against Israel. These acts of violence are completely unacceptable. We stand with Israel and fully support its right to defend itself.”

Trudeau further added, “Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this. Civilian life must be protected.” While the Canadian Prime Minister has been upfront in condemning the terror attack, his own government contributed $50 million to the ‘irredeemably flawed’ United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNPRA).

Although the Trump administration stopped funding the UNPRA in August 2018, the Canadian government under Trudeau shelled out a whopping $50 million for a period of two years in the name of assisting ‘health and education efforts’ of the UN body.

In its defence, the Trudeau government claimed that it would help stabilise the region and alleviate people from poverty, food insecurity and unemployment. It also claimed that the $50 million would ‘improve neutrality’ within the UNPRA and its operations.

It must be mentioned that Israel has time and again accused UNPRA of fuelling the ongoing conflict with Palestine and instilling hatred against the Jewish State. The question remains whether funds meant for the ‘welfare’ of Palestinians are diverted for terror activities.

A case in point is that of a Gaza aid worker named Mohammed Halabi, who transferred $50 million of humanitarian funds to Islamic terror outfit Hamas. The funds were used to build tunnels and rockets to attack the State of Israel.

Israel’s Shin Bet intelligence service described him as “a major figure in the terrorist/military arm of Hamas”. Halabi, who worked for the global charity ‘World Vision’ transferred 60% of the funds to Hamas terrorists through a “sophisticated and systematic apparatus.”

The ‘aid worker’ also set up projects for farmers, fishermen and people with disabilities to siphon off humanitarian funds. He also imported thousands of tons of iron ore in the name of relief work and passed it on to Hamas to build secret tunnels. Mohammed Halabi was found guilty on 13 charges in June 2022.

A report by The Times of Israel stated, “Israel closely supervises aid to try to ensure it bypasses the terror group. But the Hamas-run government benefits from foreign countries footing the bill for schools, hospitals and infrastructure, allowing it to conserve its own resources, including the taxes and customs it collects.”

Justin Trudeau is now being accused of funding the ‘irredeemably flawed’ United Nations Palestinian Refugee Agency (UNPRA) and aiding Hamas terrorists in the process.

Rebel News founder Ezra Levant said, “You personally directed $50,000,000 to Hamas-controlled Gaza after other democracies cut them off for corruption and terrorism. You took Canadian tax dollars and gave them to Jew-killers. You literally funded this attack.”

Israel under attack from Hamas

On Saturday (7th October), a devastating conflict erupted between the terrorist organisation Hamas and Israel, resulting in a tragic toll of at least 300 casualties and over 1,000 injuries.

Hamas unleashed over 5,000 rockets from the Gaza Strip into Israel, while also seizing several Israeli soldiers near the border. In a video statement, Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared that Israel was engaged in a state of war and warned that Hamas would face consequences for initiating an attack on Israel.

He said, “We are at war, not an operation. Hamas has launched a murderous surprise attack against the State of Israel and its citizens. I ordered first of all to cleanse the settlements of the terrorists who had infiltrated and ordered a large-scale mobilisation of reserves. The enemy will pay a price they have never known.”

Following the massive attack on Israel from the Gaza Strip, Prime Minister Narendra Modi posted from his X handle that his thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims of the attack on Israel by the Hamas terrorists. On India’s stand, Consul General of Israel, Kobbi Shoshani has also thanked India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said, “Deeply shocked by the news of terrorist attacks in Israel. Our thoughts and prayers are with the innocent victims and their families. We stand in solidarity with Israel at this difficult hour.”

It is notable that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called it a terrorist attack. The top chair clearly recognising the heinous acts as a terrorist attack means that India is calling Hamas a terrorist organisation.