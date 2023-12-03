Sunday, December 3, 2023
“Hat-trick in assembly election is a guarantee of hat-trick in 2024 Lok Sabha polls”: PM Modi says while addressing party workers after winning 3 states

PM Modi asserted that BJP’s hat-trick in the state assembly elections is a guarantee that the saffron party will make a hat-trick of Lok Sabha poll wins in 2024. He added, "Some people are saying this hat-trick has guaranteed the 2024 victory.”

OpIndia Staff
On Sunday (3rd December), Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted and addressed a crowd of party workers and supporters at BJP headquarters in New Delhi following the saffron party’s electoral victory in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh.  

Delivering the victory address, PM Modi thanked the voters saying, “The people of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh have showered love on the BJP, even in Telangana, people’s support for the BJP is increasing constantly. We are lucky to get so much love and trust from our family members.”

He hailed the party’s victory in the assembly polls as a victory for his government’s agenda of self-reliant India. He said, “Today’s victory is historical and unprecedented. The idea of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas’ has won today. Today’s victory is of a path towards developed India. It is a victory of our resolve towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. This is a victory of honest, transparent governance.” 

PM Modi asserted that BJP's hat-trick in the state assembly elections is a guarantee that the saffron party will make a hat-trick of Lok Sabha poll wins in 2024. He added, "Some people are saying this hat-trick has guaranteed the 2024 victory."

PM Modi stressed that today’s mandate proves people have zero tolerance for corruption, appeasement, and dynastic politics.

Further in his address, PM Modi took a dig at the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc. He stressed that BJP’s electoral victories in the three states should be a lesson for the Congress and the opposition’s I.N.D.I.A. bloc that the mere gathering of some dynasts on a dais may make for a good photograph but with that, they cannot win people’s confidence. 

PM Modi added that voters have delivered a warning to these parties involved in corruption to either mend their ways or people will finish them off.  

“Today’s result is a warning for those powers (who) are against the politics of progress. This is a big lesson for Congress and their ghamndiya (arrogant) alliance,” he told a jubilant crowd of party workers. 

Launching a scathing attack on opposition parties’ caste census push, PM Modi added that several attempts were made to divide the country on caste lines. He noted that for him, women, youth, poor, and farmers are the only castes in the country and their empowerment would further strengthen the country.

“But, I kept on saying that for me four castes are supreme – and they are Nari Shakti, Yuva Shakti, Kisaan, and the Gareeb Parivaar. The country will be strengthened if these four will be empowered,” he said.

PM Modi also expressed gratitude to Nari Shakti for supporting the BJP. He added, “I want to express my gratitude to the ‘Nari Shakti’ of the country. I would often say during my rallies that ‘Nari Shakti’ has decided that BJP’s flag will rise high in the elections.” 

“Today every poor is saying that he has won. Every deprived person has a feeling that he has won the election. Every farmer says that he has won this election. Today, every tribal brother and sister is happy thinking that the victory he has turned…his own. Every first-time voter is saying with great pride that my first vote has become the reason for my victory,” PM Modi said.

Stressing that in his political career, he has refrained from predictions, PM Modi pointed out that he broke this rule in Rajasthan. He said, “But this time, I broke this rule. In Rajasthan. I predicted that Congress would not return in Rajasthan…I had confidence in the people of Rajasthan.” 

PM Modi pointed out that the voters have realised that India progresses when the state moves forward and the life of their family improves and hence they are electing BJP continuously.  

He noted, “The voter needs a well-defined roadmap to improve his lifestyle…India’s voter knows that when India moves forward then the state moves forward and the life of every family improves. So, the voter is choosing the BJP continuously.” 

