If reports are to be believed, the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting in AICC headquarters on Thursday (21st December) was nothing short of a dictatorial meeting. Presiding over the meeting was the Gandhi family scion Rahul Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi and Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge.

For starters, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, Digvijaya Singh and former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel came in the line of fire for the party’s loss in the recently held assembly elections in Rajasthan, MP and Chhattisgarh.

As per reports, Rahul Gandhi said that the party did not campaign properly in the three states and was all praises for efforts in Telangana, where it won.

Kamal Nath’s lack of leadership was particularly criticised by all leaders. It was pointed by many that Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel refused to listen to others while Nath didn’t heed the central leadership either.

Kharge reportedly mentioned that Kamal Nath used to get up and leave meetings when there were disagreements. MP Mukul Wasnik pointed out that one of the slogans in MP was “Jai Jai Kamal Nath” thereby leaving the party in the backfoot.

The heated exchange only escalated during the meet when Digvijaya Singh tried to hold the central Congress leadership accountable for the loss. He reportedly said that the All India Congress Committee (AICC) lacked consistency as it kept changing general secretaries.

Interestingly, after the blame game, reprimanding state units and instructing them to do better next time, the CWC meeting immediately veered towards Bharat Jodo Yatra. And just like that, Rahul garnered all attention.

This losely translates to the Congress central leadership not taking any responsibility for the party’s embarrassing electoral loss. While state units were left with fix-it-yourself recommendations by Rahul, his loyalists began motivating him to embark on a Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0.

Instead of even trying to mention that the yatra was doing no good for the Congress in the election campaigning, Mallikarjun Kharge said that Rahul should take up the yatra from east to west this time.

This loyalist pitch was backed by leader after leader at the meeting. Mukul Wasnik, Kerala MLA Ramesh Chennithala and Tripura legislator Sudeep Roy Barman were the only voice of reason saying that there was not enought time for the yatra.

As per reports, the preparations for the yatra is already underway but it is likely to see all modes of transport come into use. 2024 general elections or not, Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0 will go on it seems.

Reports quoting sources say that Randeep Surjewala, who was AICC in-charge of MP, pointed out that BJP’s organisation machinery right from the top to the booth-level was superior.

One would think that this crucial observation should have been made before the polls or at least heeded in the meeting for the future. But Rahul Gandhi seemed almost unwilling to receive any inputs that would suggest BJP being the better functioning party.

Rahul reportedly said, without mentioning Surjewala, that the Congress had defeated the BJP in the same states and argued that the BJP could be defeated.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party should now leave the past and look ahead.

Meanwhile, Lok Sabha MP Shashi Tharoor keenly suggested that the party identify candidates for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections so that they can start working on the ground. Manish Tewari put his weight behind Tharoor.

The Congress while addressing the media later said that the party will get into election mode immediately and candidates for the elections will be decided soon.

“The CWC calls upon all members of our great organisation to stand united with hope and confidence and immerse themselves with dedication and discipline in the election campaign,” Congress leader KC Venugopal said during the briefing.

Moreover, state-level workers’ conventions will be organised by the party starting January and meetings to review poll preparations in 23 states have been conducted already.

Albeit for Rahul Gandhi, the next project remains Bharat Jodo Yatra 2.0.