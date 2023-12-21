Thursday, December 21, 2023
HomeNews ReportsIndia sends special charter flight with relief supplies as part of $1 million aid...
Government and PolicyNews ReportsWorld
Updated:

India sends special charter flight with relief supplies as part of $1 million aid to Papua New Guinea hit by volcanic eruption

A major volcanic eruption on Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea erupted on November 20 and forced the evacuation of over 26,000 people and created urgent humanitarian needs.

ANI
7

In continuation of India’s commitment to providing relief to the people of Papua New Guinea affected by the volcanic eruption, a special charter flight, loaded with supplies, took off from New Delhi on Thursday.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), this initiative is part of the USD 1 million aid announced by India to assist in the aftermath of the disaster. The supplies include approximately 11 tonnes of disaster relief material and 6 tonnes of medical aid.

In a post on ‘X’, the official spokesperson of MEA, Arindam Bagchi wrote, “India’s humanitarian assistance for the people of Papua New Guinea! Pursuant to the USD 1 mn relief assistance announced by India for the volcanic eruption affected people of Papua New Guinea, a special charter flight carrying relief supplies takes off for Port Moresby.”

The disaster relief material comprises tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, and water storage tanks, whereas medical aid includes essential medicines, surgical items, and sanitary pads, among other things.

“The supplies include approximately 11 tonnes of disaster relief material and 6 tonnes of medical aid. Disaster relief material comprises of tents, sleeping mats, hygiene kits, meals ready to eat, water storage tanks; & medical aid includes essential medicines, surgical items, sanitary pads, rapid antigen test kits, pregnency test kits, mosquito repellents & baby food among others,” the MEA said.

Notably, India is sending HADR (high availability disaster recovery) supplies for the people of Papua New Guinea (PNG) in the wake of the volcanic eruption.

A major volcanic eruption on Mount Ulawun in Papua New Guinea erupted on November 20 and forced the evacuation of over 26,000 people and created urgent humanitarian needs.

Expressing solidarity with the people of Papua New Guinea, India extended relief assistance. “As a close friend and development partner under the Forum for India-Pacific Islands Cooperation (FIPIC) and as a gesture of solidarity with the friendly people of Papua New Guinea, the Government of India extends immediate relief assistance to support relief, rehabilitation and reconstruction efforts in Papua New Guinea,” the statement said.

Ulawun, the South Pacific nation’s most active volcano, spewed smoke up to 15km (9.3 miles) in the air on November 20, the country’s Geohazards Management Division said, in its first significant blow-up in years, as reported by Al Jazeera.

India has firmly stood by Papua New Guinea during times of crisis and devastation caused by natural disasters, as it did in the wake of the earthquake that jolted the region in 2018 and the volcanic eruption in 2019.

Ulawun has repeatedly erupted since the 1700s and the last significant eruption occurred in 2019 that forced over 5,000 people to evacuate, according to Al Jazeera.

Papua New Guinea sits on the Pacific “Ring of Fire,” an arc of seismic faults around the Pacific Ocean where much of the world’s earthquakes and volcanic activities occur.

(This news report is published from a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has not been written or edited by OpIndia staff)

  Support Us  

Whether NDTV or 'The Wire', they never have to worry about funds. In name of saving democracy, they get money from various sources. We need your support to fight them. Please contribute whatever you can afford

Pay
ANI
ANIhttps://aniin.com/
ANI (Asian News International) is South Asia's leading Multimedia News Agency.

Related Articles

Trending now

Recently Popular

- Advertisement -

Latest News

After ‘Samosa Caucus’, ‘Hindu Caucus’ formed in the US Congress, read what it is and how it will advocate Hindu issues & interests in...

OpIndia Staff -

‘We see people convert to Islam, but nobody converts to Hinduism’: Director Vanga reveals why Bobby Deol’s character in Animal is Muslim

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir Trust invites Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi, Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury for the consecration ceremony, heads of all parties to be invited

OpIndia Staff -

Over 1 million vehicles recalled by Japanese auto giant Toyota over airbag problem

OpIndia Staff -

Chhattisgarh’s new Deputy CM Arun Sao highlights rising Tribal-to-Christian conversion cases, says will get a law to stop religious conversions

OpIndia Staff -

Gautam Navlakha, the Urban Naxal, gets bail because he only ‘intended’ to commit a terrorist act, he did not actually start putting his plan...

OpIndia Staff -

“Parsis living happily in India shows Indian society does not discriminate against any religious minority”: PM Modi on future of Muslims in India

OpIndia Staff -

Ram Mandir, Sanatan Dharma, and the shallow discourse: Unraveling ‘historian’ Ramachandra Guha and ‘journalist’ Karan Thapar’s limited grasp of Hindu way

Anurag -

Pure evil, unforgivable crime in the guise of secularism: BJP slams Telangana’s Congress govt for funding Tablighi Jamaat event

OpIndia Staff -

Madras HC sentences DMK Minister K Ponmudy to 3 years of simple imprisonment in DA case, set to lose MLA post

ANI -
Read all the latest news

Connect with us

255,564FansLike
665,518FollowersFollow
38,100SubscribersSubscribe

Contact: [email protected]

About us

News and opinion website that brings you reports and narrative from a perspective often ignored or suppressed by the mainstream media of India.

Follow us

© OpIndia.com