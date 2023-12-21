Islamists spread fake news claiming that Police lathi-charged Muslim women in Moradabad, here's what the FIR says

Islamists and the left-liberal cabal have begun attacking the Uttar Pradesh Police after it attempted to disperse and control the Muslim mob including women who launched an attack on Hindus and the police on Tuesday (19th December) in the Moradabad region. As reported earlier, the mob of Muslims clashed with Hindu devotees over the construction of a temple’s boundary wall in the region. The Muslims including women are said to have pelted stones at the police and abused them as well as the Hindu locals while registering a protest against the legal construction of the temple wall.

The Police as a result resorted to maintaining peace and attempted to disperse the Muslim crowd who could be seen creating chaos at the temple construction site. The videos of the incident went viral over the internet. However, the incident is being falsely portrayed by Islamists saying that the Muslim women were ‘beaten’ by the Police in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.

“Why UP police is lathi charging women with other Anti Social Elements? Instead of taking action against those ‘goondas’, Men in the khaki hand-in-glove beating,” said one of the users as he shared the video of UP Police dispersing the crowd.

#Moradabad :Abusive Language.



Why UP police Lathicharging women with other Anti Social Elements ?

Instead of taking action against those goondas, Men in khaki hand-in-glove beating. Req @imshaukatali sb, to look into this & do the needful.@asadowaisi pic.twitter.com/Ln3xn35AgJ pic.twitter.com/hdVaFR1NVx — Mukhalifeen E Majlis (@shh_ji20) December 21, 2023

One of the Quint Journalists also shared the video and indicated that the police were ‘assaulting’ and ‘beating’ the locals from another community who allegedly objected to construction at a religious shrine of another community. “The group also resorted to stone pelting as the initial argument over construction soon swelled into a full-scale brawl,” he added.

Warning: Disturbing visuals



In UP’s Moradabad, policemen assault, open lathicharge on locals from a community who allegedly objected to construction at a religious shrine of different community in Mudhapande area in the district. The group also resorted to stone pelting as the… pic.twitter.com/IqRYN7vtTz — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) December 21, 2023

Also one of the netizens named Khan Saba said that Muslim women in Mundapanday town of Moradabad, UP were lathi-charged by Police and ‘anti-social-elements’. The video was circulated by many such Islamists who abused the Uttar Pradesh Police and Hindus for attempting to resort to peace.

⚠️Abusive language #Moradabad,UP: Police along with anti social elements lathi charged Muslim women in Mundapanday town of Moradabad UP. pic.twitter.com/p6Qj12cQZK — Saba Khan (@ItsKhan_Saba) December 21, 2023

Islamists accused Hindus were undertaking construction at the temple site ‘illegally’

The Islamists further also mentioned in their posts on X that the Hindus were illegally constructing the temple in the Muslim locality and so the Muslims were protesting against the Hindus and demanding removal of construction. According to the Islamists, the police instead of guarding the interests of the minority community, allegedly joined hands with Hindus to attack and target the Muslim women.

“Muslims were protesting against the mobs that were illegally constructing a temple in a Muslim dominated while asking for the land documents from the mobs police intervened and started beating Muslim women and youths. According to the aggrieved parties, the police took unilateral action against the Muslim community. Whereas the documents of the temple land are not even being shown and construction is being done forcibly,” one of the netizens opined on X sharing the video of the incident.

Horrible scene of Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh.



Muslims were protesting against the mobs that were illegally constructing a temple in a Muslim dominated while asking for the land documents from the mobs police intervened and started beating Muslim women’s and youths .



According to… pic.twitter.com/6brscosUHl — ⓀⒷ𓂆 (@KKhanabadosh) December 21, 2023

Notably, it has come to the fore that the Muslims had first launched an attack on the Police and intended to attack the Hindus who were constructing the wall of the Chamunda Mata Temple on private land in the Mundapanday town of Moradabad, UP. The Muslims protested against the construction and opposed the construction calling it ‘illegal’. The police happened to take cognizance of the event and confirm that the Hindus were undertaking construction legally on private land and that there was no need for the protests. However, the Muslim community people including women raised their voices against the temple wall and pelted stones at the police and the local Hindus.

OpIndia obtained the FIR copy of the incident in which it has been clearly mentioned that a few people from the Muslim community including women pelted stones at the Police, abused the officers, and also created chaos in the area. They interfered in government duty and attacked the state administrative officials as a result of which the police had to disperse the crowd and take appropriate action in self-defence.

Muslims were undertaking illegal construction on government land which was initially opposed by the Police, FIR confirms

Further, while the Islamists and the left-liberal cabal side with the Muslims claiming that the Hindus were undertaking ‘illegal’ construction at the Chamunda Mata Temple, the FIR clearly mentions that the people from the Muslim community had encroached on government land in the town to construct the illegal structure at the location.

The said government land is just 50 meters away from the temple. As per the FIR, the Hindus had earlier complained about the illegal construction undertaken by the Muslims on a burial ground which is looked after by the state government. Later the Police informed them about the illegal construction by Muslims on the government land following with the community members were asked to stop the illegal construction.

The community members including the accused named Abdullah and Zubainissha however refused to cooperate with the Police and asked the community members to continue with the illegal construction on the government land. They argued that the construction undertaken by the Hindus at the Chamunda Mata Temple was illegal and that it should be stopped. However, the Police confirmed that the construction undertaken by the Hindus was legal and that it was on their private land. The Police also informed the Muslim community that the location where they (Muslims) were constructing an illegal structure, belonged to the government.

Muslim mob pelting stones at Police in Moradabad

“On 19th December at around 12:30 pm, the accused including women gathered in the town and began defending the illegal construction on the government land by Muslims. They also raised their voices against the temple wall construction. The police appealed to keep the peace but the 19 accused persons including women attacked the police with stones and abused the officers. The police then dispersed the crowd and arrested 5 persons on the spot. The action by the Police was in self-defense. 14 other persons including women have been booked in the case.

The list of accused booked in the case who pelted stones at police includes a woman named Zaibunnisha and others

The 19 accused persons booked by the Police include a woman named Zaibunnisha who calls herself a ‘lawyer’ and had asked the Muslims to continue with the illegal construction even after the Police warnings. She meanwhile also acknowledged the existence of the temple but contended that the Hindu side was currently expanding it. However, the Police confirmed to OpIndia that the Hindus were undertaking construction on their own land and that it was completely legal. “Some people from the other community protested. But they were booked by the police and 5 among them have been arrested. Probe underway,” Additional SP of Moradabad Police said while talking to OpIndia.

The 19 persons named in the FIR by the Moradabad Police are Abdullah, Rahis, Israr, Fahim, Tausib, Zabunnisha (woman), Navish, Mujjamil, Navej, Kamil, Masoo Ali, Iliyaas, Ravik, Rihan, Karrar, Javed Najakat, Nadir, Jabir and 15-20 other unidentified persons. The said mob included women who pelted stones at the Police. One of the educated, ‘so-called’ lawyer women, Zaibunnisha has also been named in the FIR.

Zabunnisha has been named as accused in the FIR

Among these 5 namely, Abdullah, Rahis, Israr, Fahim, and Tausib have been arrested by the Police. The accused persons have been booked under sections 147 (rioting), 148 (rioting using a deadly weapon), 149 (unlawful assembly), 332 (voluntarily causing harm in order to deter a public worker from doing his duties), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code, 1860.

Section 7 of the Criminal Law Amendment Act, 1932 has also been imposed upon the accused. The FIR has been filed based on a complaint filed by one of the police personnel named Surendra Singh. Further investigations are underway.